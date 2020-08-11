Second Stimulus Check: Social Media Is Still Calling for Congress to Pass HEROES Act
After negotiations between Democrats and Republicans on the HEALS Act collapsed on Friday, social media is continuing to call for Congress to pass the Democratic-backed HEROES Act. In the latest developments to come from Capitol Hill over the weekend, President Donald Trump signed executive orders targeting several key aspects of the economic crisis, though many Americans feel that other measure, including some included in the HEROES Act, still need to be taken.
More than two months before the GOP formally introduced the HEALS Act on July 27, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had unveiled the HEROES Act, a $3 trillion package that gained Democratic support. Similar to the HEALS Act, the legislation sought to provide a second round of stimulus payments. It also sought to extend the $600 enhanced unemployment benefit, which expired on July 31, and included hazard pay for frontline workers and $175 billion in rent, mortgage, and utility assistance.
The bill, however, only ever made it as far as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’' desk. Approved by the House of Representatives shortly after it was introduced, it was never brought to the Senate floor for a vote, though some Americans are now calling for that to change amid renewed fears that desperately needed aid may not be on the way. Keep scrolling to see what social media is now saying about the HEROES Act.
Oh look, more fake Executive Orders from @realDonaldTrump.
One way for @POTUS to actually help homeowners and renters? Sign the Heroes Act that the House passed in May. https://t.co/i0kHmqmgRe— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) August 8, 2020
prevnext
Sign and send a petition to your Republican senator: The HEALS Act is insufficient. Pass the HEROES Act. https://t.co/yTgKj4eRDp— donald cole (@donaldc9559) August 11, 2020
Texans are waiting for you to pass the Heroes Act. https://t.co/5ctkzh1u0K— Monica Fraker (@FrakerMonica) August 10, 2020
prevnext
TY @ChrisVanHollen. Mitch McConnell should bring the #HEROESAct to the Senate floor for a vote. Americans are suffering. @SenateGOP @senatemajldr. #MSNBC #CNN #FoxNews #cspan #OANN https://t.co/XNzOHV7oan— rainmaker (@rainmaki) August 11, 2020
The Heroes Act has been sitting on Mitch's desk for 11 weeks.— Christin #RESIST n (@Christin210) August 10, 2020
Sign it and stop looking for Quid Pro Quos, criminal. https://t.co/OQBSofSB2T
prevnext
Bring the HEROES Act up for a vote.— Infinite Content says wear a damn mask (@soulbrotha215) August 11, 2020
You have the hero’s act on your desk for 3 months. Just sign it!— Walter Jensen (@wajj2020) August 11, 2020
prevnext
Why have you not taken action on the Dems' HEROES Act, passed by the House in May, #MoscowMitch?— Ron Barth Jr. (@rbarthjr1963) August 11, 2020
Hero's act bitch. Vote on it.— DougWK🇨🇦 (@doug_wk) August 11, 2020
prevnext
Chris @VanHollenForMD makes such a good point. If @senatemajldr wants to vote against the #HeroesAct that’s his business and he will pay for it in November. But he shouldn’t hold the bill up from the other Senators voting on it! Put the bill on the floor for a vote! @MSNBC— Barbara Patterson (@patte151) August 11, 2020
pass the heroes act, pretend like you work in congress— Chrysalis Druthers 😷 شانون (@CDChrysalis) August 11, 2020
prevnext
PASS THE HEROES ACT— VoteScience 🧻if your hoax kills my family... 🧻 (@science_vote) August 11, 2020
PASS THE HEROES ACT
PASS THE HEROES ACT
PASS THE HEROES ACT
PASS THE HEROES ACT
PASS THE HEROES ACT
PASS THE HEROES ACT
PASS THE HEROES ACT
PASS THE HEROES ACT
PASS THE HEROES ACT
PASS THE HEROES ACT
PASS THE HEROES ACT
PASS THE HEROES ACT
PASS THE HEROES ACT
BRING THE HEROES ACT TO A VOTE @senatemajldr @SpeakerPelosi @realDonaldTrump @SenSchumer HELP AMERICAN FAMILIES!!!!!!!!— Val Mal (@ValMal77496913) August 11, 2020
prev
Put the HEROES Act up for a vote, you obstructionist liar! The House passed it back in May, its YOU who is withholding much needed relief for Americans! https://t.co/DNjqQFdTaZ— EngelmanForNYassembly (@EngelmanForNY17) August 10, 2020