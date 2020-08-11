Second Stimulus Check: Social Media Is Still Calling for Congress to Pass HEROES Act

After negotiations between Democrats and Republicans on the HEALS Act collapsed on Friday, social media is continuing to call for Congress to pass the Democratic-backed HEROES Act. In the latest developments to come from Capitol Hill over the weekend, President Donald Trump signed executive orders targeting several key aspects of the economic crisis, though many Americans feel that other measure, including some included in the HEROES Act, still need to be taken.

More than two months before the GOP formally introduced the HEALS Act on July 27, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had unveiled the HEROES Act, a $3 trillion package that gained Democratic support. Similar to the HEALS Act, the legislation sought to provide a second round of stimulus payments. It also sought to extend the $600 enhanced unemployment benefit, which expired on July 31, and included hazard pay for frontline workers and $175 billion in rent, mortgage, and utility assistance.

The bill, however, only ever made it as far as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’' desk. Approved by the House of Representatives shortly after it was introduced, it was never brought to the Senate floor for a vote, though some Americans are now calling for that to change amid renewed fears that desperately needed aid may not be on the way. Keep scrolling to see what social media is now saying about the HEROES Act.