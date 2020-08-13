Stimulus Check: Mitch McConnell Continues Criticizing Democrats Over 'Non-COVID-Related' Items and Social Media Sounds Off
As the fate of the next stimulus relief bill hangs in limbo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell isn't shying away from placing the blame on Democrats. On Wednesday, McConnell launched yet another attack against the opposing political party, again accusing them of "blocking" the bill "over non-COVID-related wish-list items," a remark that drew plenty of backlash.
The PPP saved Main Street jobs across Kentucky. It sent more than $5B in payroll support to our state. But the recovery is not finished. Hard-hit businesses need a second draw, and Republicans proposed one.
But Democrats are blocking it over non-COVID-related wish-list items.— Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) August 12, 2020
McConnell's tweet marked the second in the span of just 24 hours in which he accused Democrats of deadlocking negotiations over "non-COVID-related" demands. In the days since negotiations collapse, he has accused Democrats, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in particular, of holding the bill "hostage" due to these demands, claiming that they pushed for "a huge tax cut for blue-state millionaires." The Democratic-backed HEROES Act, however, largely targeted critical aspects of economic relief, including stimulus checks, as well as funding for coronavirus testing, contact tracing, and schools as they began to reopen. According to CNBC, the legislation did, however, seek to roll back the $10,000 SALT cap for two years, which would allow individuals to deduct their state and local property taxes in full.
While that provision largely faced criticism, as many pointed out, McConnell’s proposed HEALS Act wasn’t necessarily a godsend, either. Under that legislation, $1.75 billion would be provided for a new FBI building, $377 million for a West Wing renovation, and $8 billion for military weaponry. Those were not the only non-COVID-19-related provisions, though, as the bill also included a business lunch tax deduction, something that many social media users didn’t hesitate to point out. Others also pointed out that a business belonging to McConnell’s wife’s family received thousands of dollars in PPP loans. Scroll down to see how social media is reacting to McConnell's latest tweet.
Incorrect #MoscowMitch you adjourn debate early 2 days now. On top of that, you have the power to call vote, yet failed that too. Kentucky is facing over 35% eviction under your watch. Plus, 12 weeks HEROES ACT have been on your desk like 400 other house bills. pic.twitter.com/fWE2CktoVj— Denise Wu (@denisewu) August 12, 2020
Nah, it's over you putting in money for new fighter jets and a new FBI building to prop up Trump's hotel— Edward Kim (@eddiek005) August 12, 2020
Maybe if people like you and your wife didn't take so much of it there would be some still left over. How much will you steal this time? https://t.co/pZ5S6Pfffv— Sandra Tabbytosavit 🆘 🥁 (@STabbytosavit) August 12, 2020
Not true. The PPP went to your wife and her family. It went to the trump family. Plus, the press secretary's family got a big amount money.— Dez (@DezMartinezisme) August 12, 2020
The PPP was a money grab by your rich family and friends. It did not help Main Street and you know it.
We the people are suffering due to the total incompetence of the GOP and Trump administration. We will remember on November 3rd. #MoscowMitch— Kathy L (@kathylarue76) August 12, 2020
Liar #GOPGenocide pic.twitter.com/DUnVxmOhMA— Snapper 🌊🌊🌊 (@MTHRGODDESS) August 12, 2020
Suck it up buttercup. They refuse to funnel more of the taxpayers money to the wealthy. If you really cared you would agree to their terms. https://t.co/PV2jqnZhIB— 🌸FEISTY🌸 (@crzyfkinworld) August 12, 2020
Moscow Mitch’s plan: https://t.co/3eLxbMmZgp pic.twitter.com/x45c254bDt— Masked T Sqrd. Thighlandese Immigrant (@TPThompson2) August 12, 2020
The heroes act is sitting on your desk it has been since May do something with it!— Robbin ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ 🧶 (@RaeMargaret61) August 12, 2020
Na, they're stopping you from funding more military crap and the new FBI building— Havok💥🇺🇸🇮🇪💥 (@Havok_2O18) August 12, 2020
How much of that went to your family again, Mitch?— ulysses wolfgar, rn (@ulysseswolfgar) August 12, 2020
Democrats requested an extension of the $600 a week unemployment stimulus. People can not afford electricity and food. Entire families cannot feed their children. Please take this serious. There’s no time for your political BS Mitch!— Frank Giugliano (@nyccookies) August 12, 2020
Didn't your wife get a bunch?
Maybe sit this one out, #MoscowMitch https://t.co/DDepQlWAf7— Timbo Resists (@TimFaulkner81) August 12, 2020
REALLY? B/C I didn't know Main St needed Fighter jets & tanks.
Or trillions in junk bonds you guys are spending to hand more cash of OURS over to your donors.
Republicans sat on their hands till the last minute, came up w/junk & refuse to do anything for REAL Americans.— Susan Richards #NastyWomenVote (@HedyLamarr228) August 12, 2020