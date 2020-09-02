Stimulus Check Hopes Are Floundering, But at Least We Have These Memes
With the Democratic National Convention and the Republican National Convention in the rearview, many in the U.S. presumed a new stimulus package would now be Congress' top priority. However, those hopes have been quickly dashed. No new deal is in sight, as many say a second check would not come before Election Day. Some are even speculating that a new deal might be put off until January.
With that glum outlook, many are making the best of things by cracking jokes on Twitter. Even as people deal with financial hardships, Twitter still has a great sense of humor and has plenty of stimulus-related jokes to go around. Scroll through to see some of the best stimulus check memes from the last few days.
Live look at the US waiting for a second stimulus check pic.twitter.com/tI2HnWzwt7— Con (@Con33177) September 1, 2020
Y’all ain’t have to lie about that second stimulus check like that pic.twitter.com/m4K5VQZSln— Big-O ❄️ (@__BigO__) August 30, 2020
My parents after the stimulus checks came in pic.twitter.com/SljuUhAiMC— compamor (@elcompamor) August 31, 2020
Damn they really only gave us one Stimulus check for 1200 in April and say make it enough like Smokey’s mama in Friday pic.twitter.com/pH4gGudYmq— I am him (@thisiselliz) August 31, 2020
when the next stimulus check hits pic.twitter.com/BeE9Qpdjd5— party grl ✨ (@berriebrit) August 31, 2020
They really gave people one stimulus check and said make it last! 🧐🙄 pic.twitter.com/OiJbad01TA— Jalen E. Love (@3_PershingCt) August 31, 2020
Where is my second stimulus check 😂😆 pic.twitter.com/lqoF31QnwR— Julie (@Mata_julez) August 28, 2020
Send another stimulus plzzz pic.twitter.com/EOvnYoDM1a— 𝗦𝗩𝗧 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗮𝘁 💎 (@LittleStoneFox) August 27, 2020