Stimulus Check: Here's Who Will Get a Second Payment and Who Won't

Americans may receive a second round of stimulus checks. If so, households may be receiving more this time around than the last in April and May. While families were relieved to get at least something in such a critical time, there were millions who had issues with their check from the timing of it, not receiving enough for families with dependents, and Americans married to immigrants without social security numbers.

During the first round of stimulus checks, it was directed by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act in March. However, there was a lot of criticism surrounding that when families who had teens who were 17 were not covered in their check, and Americans married to immigrants not receiving checks. This time around, a $3 trillion Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions, or HEREOS, Act has passed the House but is awaiting Congress approval. While there's no word on if it will pass anytime soon, if it does, families may be receiving a nice bump in increase.

If a second round of funding is approved, here are a few insights into who would be approved and what all would change from the first one. Low to middle income households will more than likely see a second check according to CBS News. HEROES sets the limits but single taxpayers with adjusted gross income of $75,000 qualify. This also includes married couples with a combined income of no more than $150,000 who filed their taxes jointly will also meet the criteria.

Last time, parents who's kids that were age 17, didn't get their dependent payment of $500 because those who were 17 didn't qualify for extra money for the household. However, parents may be happy to hear that this time HEROES Act will give an additional $1,200 for each child, including 17 and 18-year-olds, in the family up to three. College students who are claimed as dependents will also receive a payment worth $1,200. Also, Americans who are married to immigrants, even without a social security number, will also receive funding, unlike from the CARES act.

Those who won't qualify will be the wealthier income families. However, if they have dependents who qualify, then they will receive a check. Similar to the first stimulus check, the cutoff would be $98,000 for single taxpayers and $199,000 for married couples.