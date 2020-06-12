Stimulus Check: How Much You Could Get With Second Payment in July

There is a lot of talk suggesting a second stimulus check payout could come in July, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and many are wondering how much they could get if it happens. According to C-Net, the Heroes Act — which was proposed by the House — would include payments to individuals of $1,200, and $2,400 for couples. Parents would also get $500 for each child, capped at $6,000 for a family of five.

This mirrors the previous stimulus payments, made under the CARES act bill. Some politicians are calling for more money to be given to the American people, however. C-Net notes that Senator Kamala Harris has gone on the record as saying that a one-time payment of $1,200 is not sufficient. She has proposed that eligible U.S. citizens be sent $2,000 per month, until January 2021. Notably, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin recently gave a testimony to the Senate, telling lawmakers that the nation's economy will likely need more help. "I think we're going to seriously look at whether we want to do more direct money to stimulate the economy," he said. "This is all going to be about getting people back to work."

Mnuchin: White House seriously considering second round of stimulus checks https://t.co/R7UULdA7Pc pic.twitter.com/2YtheK1VjP — The Hill (@thehill) June 12, 2020

The House passed the HEROES Act in early May, however, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stated the Senate felt little "urgency" regarding a vote. This seems to be indicative toward the feelings many Republican lawmakers regarding the new bill. "As a package, it's going nowhere," said Oklahoma Representative Tom Cole. "It would make more to sense in my view, Madam Speaker, to send it straight to Santa Claus." South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds added, "It's political messaging only. There's no chance in the Senate, and they know it. Any time they start adding in attempts to provide federal funding for abortions in a COVID-19 response, we know they're not serious."

The HEROES Act — which stands for the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act — is a $3 trillion, 1,800-page page bill that would feature enhanced assistance for many different groups, such as "hazard pay" for essential workers. This would include first responders, health care workers, sanitation workers. Additionally, this provision would also cover employees of businesses that are required to stay open during the pandemic. At this time, there is no word on whether or not the Senate is willing to work out a plan to see that a second bill is passed.