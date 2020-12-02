Stimulus Check: Americans Respond to Relief Plan Not Being Included in $900B Proposal
Americans across the country are speaking out after a newly unveiled $908 billion relief bill did not include a second round of stimulus checks. The bill was unveiled Tuesday amid the ongoing legislative stalemate on Capitol Hill regarding another relief bill and came nine months after the first stimulus bill, the CARES Act, which included the first round of payments, was signed into law by President Donald Trump.
The bipartisan bill, totaling more than $900 billion, includes a number of provisions that both sides had supported and included in previous proposals. The bill includes $288 billion in small business aid such as Paycheck Protection Program loans, $16 billion for vaccine distribution, testing, and contact tracing, $82 billion for schools, and $45 billion for transportation. It also seeks to provide $160 billion in state and local government relief, which many Republicans have opposed, as well as $180 billion to fund a $300 per week supplemental unemployment benefit through March, despite many Democrats having long pushed for a renewal at $600 per week.
Notably absent from the bill, however, was a second round of stimulus payments, something Americans have long called on Congress to pass. The first round of direct payments, totaling approximately $1,200, began being distributed in April, meaning Americans have now gone eight months without another payment amid a pandemic and unprecedented economic crisis. News that the newest proposal did not include funding for additional checks immediately sparked outrage.
900 billion bipartisan bill was in talks today’s, it didn’t include stimulus checks.
Democrats will have failed if they vote for a Covid Bill with no new stimulus checks for people.— Ravin Sahadeo (@Rsahadeo_) December 1, 2020
Even if they pass the 900 billion dollar relief package,without another round of stimulus checks its a half measure at best.— mike (@conradholt) December 1, 2020
it’s so weird how they can just USE 900 BILLION and not offer stimulus checks.. https://t.co/8ZjsyGgmmx— 🅔 (@GraceOfKaty) December 2, 2020
The biggest item left out: Another round of $1,200 stimulus checks. https://t.co/0APdJtukKd— Rachel Schallom (@rschallom) December 1, 2020
Protect them with stimulus checks. 900 billion dose not include stimulus. So, it’s just words, more useless words.— Danny Hulse ♌️🏳️🌈🇺🇸🐘🐈🦁🐋🌴 (@DannyHulse3) December 2, 2020
Sigh. Without stimulus checks, they are going to spend $900 billion to not address the key problem.— Hank Layfield (@hlayfield) December 1, 2020
If Democratic agree to that 900 billion dollars stimulus package, they all should be voted out in 2 yrs! That’s worst than 1.8 trillion Trump was offering & the 3 trillion the Dems had on the table!! This new package also includes no stimulus checks??? WTF??— Van (@vanman_1000) December 1, 2020
1/the 900 billion dollar stimulus is fucking bullshit as far as I'm concerned. $1,200 stimulus checks are not included which we could all use. I have had to work through this whole pandemic. Lost half my hours per week, but still worked too many hrs. to qualify for unemployment.— Buddy111🇺🇸 (@Buddy11110) December 1, 2020
also not trying to diminish the importance of some of these other things... just... 900 billion is a lot... and there has to have been a way to allow a small amount of that to lead to a stimulus check to struggling americans— alana ⚡️ (@dischoequeen) December 1, 2020
NO new stimulus payments in this bill. People will lose their homes + face hunger without a new round of checks. Families w/immigrants STILL haven't received ANYTHING. Lawmakers unveil bipartisan $900 billion coronavirus package as stalemate drags. https://t.co/VeZtbULwa9— Jackie Vimo (@JackieVimo) December 1, 2020
@SpeakerPelosi do not accept 900 billion stimulus...no checks, no unemployment!! Wtf!!— Terry Deangelo (@TerryDeangelo3) December 1, 2020
@Sen_JoeManchin @SenatorCollins @MarkWarner Curious why you turds left out the 2nd stimulus checks in the 900 billion bill. Millions upon millions need it for bills that have piled up/future bills. Hundreds of economists penned a letter saying its a must. You people are pathetic— Thisshouldnothappen (@Thisshouldnoth1) December 1, 2020
That $900 billion that is wasted on another round of PPP loans and aid to states and cities in that "bipartisan compromise" stimulus scam bill can be better and more efficiently delivered straight to the people through a $2K stimulus check and $450/week UI.#WhereYouAtAOC— RGC_AnthonyJK - Sex Lefty 🌹✊🏿 #BlackLivesMatter (@RGC_BPPA) December 1, 2020
Lawmakers unveil bipartisan $900 billion coronavirus stimulus package as stalemate drags on https://t.co/QalZ8Shlqu How can this described 'interim package' not include the $1200.00 checks to individuals? The people are staggering because Congress has been grossly incompetent.— Thomas Paulauskas (@TomPaulauskas) December 2, 2020