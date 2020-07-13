Stimulus Check 2: 7 Memes That Perfectly Sum up the Wait for Another Payment

The wait for a second stimulus check is quickly become a cultural phenomenon in and of itself, complete with a whole new genre of memes. Social media is fixated on the potential financial relief package, which many feel is long overdue. Thankfully, they are putting their wit and photoshop skills to the task.

The economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic shows no signs of slowing down, according to a report by CBS News. With cases, hospitalizations and deaths on the rise for the U.S., many cannot count on the income they need to support themselves and their families, and any attempt to do so would be a risk to public health. Many see another stimulus package as the best option, following the model of the CARES Act passed back in March.

Americans got one stimulus check worth up to $1,200 based on income, distributed between April 15 and now. The payment helped to buoy many people through the onset of the recession, but with months to go before a vaccine can be developed, another payment is probably necessary.

Many lawmakers agree. In mid-May, the U.S. Congress passed the HEROES Act, which would provide another check with similar limits and criteria to the first one. However, the United States Senate has not considered this bill yet, and they are currently on a two-week recess scheduled to end on July 17.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said that any second stimulus package that passes will be written by his office, meaning he likely will not push hard for the HEROES Act. McConnell has also hinted that he wants to set the income cap for the second stimulus check lower — perhaps at $40,000, meaning about 20 million people who got the first check would be left out of this one.

Americans are frustrated with this debate, and with the apparent lack of urgency in this process in general. Thankfully, many are venting their frustration by minting new memes to make light of the turmoil and give us a few laughs through it. Here is a look at what they've come up with.