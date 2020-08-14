Stimulus Check: $1,200 Payment Spread Across Days Comes to Less Than $8, and Social Media Is Not Happy

As Americans continue to wait on a second stimulus check, to help with the financial strains caused by the coronavirus pandemic, someone did the math on the first $1,200 payment and social media is not happy over the results. Twitter user Sam Mazany tweeted out that, spread across all the days "since lockdown started," the amount comes to less than $8 per person, per day. He then quipped, "Thanks for all the help."

Back in March, when the pandemic first started to spike, most states enacted "stay-at-home" orders for citizens. This resulted in many businesses having to close, which led to many layoffs. The unemployment rate began to increase, and the government responded by passing the CARES Act, which — among other things — added an extra federal unemployment benefit, and gave citizens a $1,200 stimulus check, to help with needs. Many noted that the amount was not enough to make up for what they had lost in wages, and now it seems, with this new daily amount revelation, people are finding a renewed frustration. Scroll down to see what they are saying on Twitter.