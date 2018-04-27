See Stephen Hawking’s End of the World Prediction

Late theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking predicted a fiery end to the earth and the human race.

There have been many predictions regarding when and how the word will meet its end, and late Cambridge University scientist Stephen Hawking had his own opinion on the matter. Making a video appearance at the Tencent WE Summit in Beijing on November 5, 2017, Hawking painted a grim picture for the future of earth, stating his belief that within 600 years it could cease to exist, according to the New York Post.

"By the year 2600, the world's population would be standing shoulder to shoulder and the electricity consumption would make the Earth glow red-hot," he told the gathering of scientists, adding that humanity is at a "tipping point."

According to Hawking, global warming will cause Earth to become like Venus, with a global temperature of 482 degrees Fahrenheit and sulphuric acid raining from the sky.

He went on to say that the human species must "boldly go where no one has gone before" if we want to ensure the survival of our species for another million or so years, asking investors to back his plans to travel to Alpha Centauri, which, at 4.3 light-years away, is the closest star system outside of our solar system. Scientist believe that Alpha Centauri may have exo-planets that may be able to sustain life.

Though Hawking did predict a fiery end to the world, he also predicted other scenarios that would see the end of humanity.

One such prediction was that an AI (artificial intelligence) apocalypse would see robots replace humans, with Hawking's stating "I fear that AI may replace humans altogether. If people design computer viruses, someone will design AI that improves and replicates itself. This will be a new form of life that outperforms humans."

He also suggested that the human race might meet its end at the hands of a nuclear war.

"There is no sign of conflict lessening and the development of militarized technology and weapons of mass destruction could make that disastrous," he said, once again reiterating the possibility of survival in the cosmos. "The best hope for the survival of the human race might be independent colonies in space."

Hawking passed away March 14 at the age of 76. The famed physicist and acclaimed author made innumerable contributions to humankind, and also became a beloved figure in pop culture, representing the power of the mind and triumph over limitations. His children announced his passing in a statement published by the BBC.

"We are deeply saddened that our beloved father passed away today. He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years," the statement read.