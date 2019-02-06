State of the Union Drinking Games: Rounding up the Best

With President Donald Trump set to deliver his second State of the Union address Tuesday evening, many Americans are looking to crack a beer or mix a cocktail and settle in for the annual speech.

If you’re looking to take your civic duty up a notch on the fun scale, there are plenty of State of the Union drinking games circulating on the internet to pick and choose from. Last year’s address clocked in at 80 minutes, so make sure to pace yourself:

DebateDrinking.com suggests a competition-based game, in which each person involved is assigned a topical word like “crisis,” “wall” or “China,” the use of which requires them to take a drink of their beverage. Get the full rules here.

StateOfTheUnionDrinkingGame.com has rules players can use throughout the Trump presidency, but for the State of the Union itself, suggests drinking at the term “fake news” or criticism of the Democratic party. Get the full rules here.

Lifehacker’s drinking game for last year’s State of the Union definitely works for 2019 as well, requiring players to take a shot when a MAGA hat is shown in the audience or when Trump is given a standing ovation by the Republicans in attendance. Get the full rules here.

If you don’t drink, some sites suggested choosing a base donation amount for your favorite nonprofit and multiplying it by the “drink” triggers in the above games.

The speech is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT) and will air on all major broadcasting networks such as Fox News and NBC News, as well as on a White House-hosted live feed.

PBS, CBS, and NBC are hosting the address on their YouTube streams, and Roku users will be able to access the speech on the Roku Channel. Those who prefer to watch the address via and app can watch on the CNNgo and CBS News apps. CNN will also be dropping its cable log-in requirement on its app for everyone to be able to stream the speech.

Following the State of the Union will be the Democratic response, delivered this year by Stacey Abrams, who ran for Georgia governor in 2018, and despite his loss, emerged as a rising star of the Democratic party.

Photo credit: The White House / Joyce N. Boghosian