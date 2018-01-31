Trending

State of the Union Creates Firestorm Of Tweets

Twitter did not stay silent during President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union.During the […]

By

Twitter did not stay silent during President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union.

During the televised speech, Trump covered issues such as unity in Congress, economic development, immigration reform, crime and the opioid crisis.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Many Twitter users took to the social media platform to express their support for the 45th president of the United States.

Others took to Twitter to denounce the president’s words and counter his claims and statistics.

Tagged:

Related Posts