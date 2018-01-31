State of the Union Creates Firestorm Of Tweets

Twitter did not stay silent during President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union.
During the televised speech, Trump covered issues such as unity in Congress, economic development, immigration reform, crime and the opioid crisis.
Many Twitter users took to the social media platform to express their support for the 45th president of the United States.
“I call upon all of us to set aside our differences”— Brian McConchie (@BMcConchieWACH) January 31, 2018
In his first #SOTU address @POTUS highlights a strong economy, tax reform & a need for immigration reform, join us for more on a late @wachfox news at 10 pic.twitter.com/5fj2PigMHR
“Americans are dreamers too!” #SOTU ❤️— Megan Brown (@megaroo0) January 31, 2018
You embody the goodness of our nation. #SOTU— George Barr (@georgebarr) January 31, 2018
When I see the reactions from everything @POTUS @realDonaldTrump says:— Michael J. Maupin (@MichaelJMaupin) January 31, 2018
Matthew 12:25
And Jesus knew their thoughts, and said unto them, Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation; and every city or house divided against itself shall not stand:#SOTU
Let’s hear it for this soldier! Hip Hip Horrah!!!! #SOTU pic.twitter.com/ZTQCvKzGZa— Jennifer Gligoric (@MyMuseJennifer) January 31, 2018
.@POTUS: Terrorists are not merely criminals. They are unlawful enemy combatants. And when captured overseas, they should be treated like the terrorists they are. #SOTU— House Republicans (@HouseGOP) January 31, 2018
Others took to Twitter to denounce the president’s words and counter his claims and statistics.
Calling immigrants gang members makes its easier to digest the mass deportations of families… #sotu— Sean P (@ComedianSeanP) January 31, 2018
“We have ended the war on beautiful clean coal.” -45.
Coal pollution kills 13,000 Americans a year and causes 260,000 premature deaths in China a year.
Coal is dirty.#CoalIsDirty#SOTU #Coal pic.twitter.com/C2B7CSAbwY— Mia Tu Mutch Satya (@MiaTuMutch) January 31, 2018
Trump is highlighting people who are far better than he could ever hope to be. We should stand for them but not for him. #SOTU— Frank Anderson (@frankoanderson) January 31, 2018
He’s kinda just pointing at people in the audience and grunting “good” and “bad” #SOTU— Social Entropy (@WhatThisGuyThin) January 31, 2018
At what point will he talk about the white supremacists shootings in our nation? There’s bigger issues that weren’t addressed. #SOTU— BЯIZZY🗽 (@BrianVasconez) January 31, 2018
GENIUS NEEDS A TELEPROMPTER 🖕🏼 @realDonaldTrump #SOTU pic.twitter.com/yE2cqkMxWM— J (@bamcraft1) January 31, 2018
How the fuck are we going to eliminate nuclear weapons when you’re busy comparing the size of your Launch Button with North Korea? #hypocrisy #sotu— (((Tracy Bains))) (@tbains) January 31, 2018
Exactly why I’m not watching it. Get lied to enough by this administration. #sotu https://t.co/0pc0c8Zy9C— Daniel Adams (@DanDiem) January 31, 2018
Terrorists are “unlawful enemy combatants” unless they are white…then they are “troubled” #sotu— Dustin Carnahan (@DustinC77) January 31, 2018