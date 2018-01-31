State of the Union Creates Firestorm Of Tweets

Twitter did not stay silent during President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union.

During the televised speech, Trump covered issues such as unity in Congress, economic development, immigration reform, crime and the opioid crisis.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Many Twitter users took to the social media platform to express their support for the 45th president of the United States.

“I call upon all of us to set aside our differences”

In his first #SOTU address @POTUS highlights a strong economy, tax reform & a need for immigration reform, join us for more on a late @wachfox news at 10 pic.twitter.com/5fj2PigMHR — Brian McConchie (@BMcConchieWACH) January 31, 2018

You embody the goodness of our nation. #SOTU — George Barr (@georgebarr) January 31, 2018

When I see the reactions from everything @POTUS @realDonaldTrump says:

Matthew 12:25

And Jesus knew their thoughts, and said unto them, Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation; and every city or house divided against itself shall not stand:#SOTU — Michael J. Maupin (@MichaelJMaupin) January 31, 2018

Let’s hear it for this soldier! Hip Hip Horrah!!!! #SOTU pic.twitter.com/ZTQCvKzGZa — Jennifer Gligoric (@MyMuseJennifer) January 31, 2018

.@POTUS: Terrorists are not merely criminals. They are unlawful enemy combatants. And when captured overseas, they should be treated like the terrorists they are. #SOTU — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) January 31, 2018

Others took to Twitter to denounce the president’s words and counter his claims and statistics.

Calling immigrants gang members makes its easier to digest the mass deportations of families… #sotu — Sean P (@ComedianSeanP) January 31, 2018

“We have ended the war on beautiful clean coal.” -45. Coal pollution kills 13,000 Americans a year and causes 260,000 premature deaths in China a year. Coal is dirty.#CoalIsDirty#SOTU #Coal pic.twitter.com/C2B7CSAbwY — Mia Tu Mutch Satya (@MiaTuMutch) January 31, 2018

Trump is highlighting people who are far better than he could ever hope to be. We should stand for them but not for him. #SOTU — Frank Anderson (@frankoanderson) January 31, 2018

He’s kinda just pointing at people in the audience and grunting “good” and “bad” #SOTU — Social Entropy (@WhatThisGuyThin) January 31, 2018

At what point will he talk about the white supremacists shootings in our nation? There’s bigger issues that weren’t addressed. #SOTU — BЯIZZY🗽 (@BrianVasconez) January 31, 2018

How the fuck are we going to eliminate nuclear weapons when you’re busy comparing the size of your Launch Button with North Korea? #hypocrisy #sotu — (((Tracy Bains))) (@tbains) January 31, 2018

Exactly why I’m not watching it. Get lied to enough by this administration. #sotu https://t.co/0pc0c8Zy9C — Daniel Adams (@DanDiem) January 31, 2018