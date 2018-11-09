All the Stars and Productions Affected by the California Wildfires

A trio of California Wildfires have been raging on, causing destruction and devastation throughout the state.

With thousands of people evacuated from their homes and many homes and structures in danger, the wildfire crisis has affected many Hollywood celebrities and productions.

Take a look at the stars who have been affected by the latest California wildfires.

Kardashian Sisters

Kim Kardashian West evacuated her home Thursday night after sharing a video of seeing the fire while her plane landed in Los Angeles.

Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian were also forced to leave their homes, with Khloé saying she was safe staying with her brother Rob.

Caitlyn Jenner

The reality star’s home reportedly burned down Friday as the Woolsey fire moved toward Malibu, causing countless evacuations in the area.

Jenner has not spoken out on the loss of her home where she moved to in 2015, which had previously survived a wind storm tearing the roof off the property.

Alyssa Milano

I just had to evacuate my home from the fires. I took my kids, dogs, computer and my Doc Marten boots.



The actress kept fans up to date with her evacuation struggles on Twitter, revealing that she had taken the kids and dogs out and her horses were being evacuated by their trainer.

“Horses are finally safe. My children are safe. My home is in jeopardy but… everything with a heartbeat is safe. Thank you all for your concern,” she wrote later Friday. “To those who insisted on still being hurtful because our political affiliation is different, you are what is wrong with the country.”

Westworld

One of the sets of the HBO drama were affected by the fire, as announced earlier Friday.

HBO responded to the devastation with a statement: “Paramount Ranch was one of the locations used during seasons one and two of Westworld, in addition to the primary location at Melody Ranch in Santa Clarita. Westworld is not currently in production, and as the area has been evacuated, we do not yet know the extent of the damage to any structures remaining there.”

Drunk History

Another show to be affected by the fire was Drunk History, as creator Derek Waters announced on is Instagram.

“First time I’ve ever pulled the plug on shooting Drunk History. I love my job but I love my crew more. this ain’t funny. Be safe everyone and save the animals,” he wrote on the caption.

Iggy Azalea

The rapper seemed to not have been home when evacuation orders were given, as she talked on Twitter about not having any of her possessions with her.

“I am genuinely concerned about my home burning down it’s right on the canyon in calabasas and I can’t get home to any of my things right now,” she wrote on Twitter.

Lil Pump

The rapper made headlines when he joked around about the fire on his Instagram until the very last minute.

He then documented packing up some o his things at his Calabasas home and evacuating on his Instagram Story.

Guillermo del Toro

The director opened up about being concerned for his secondary property, known as Bleak House, which houses his collection of props from previous projects.

“Evacuated last night. Bleak House and the collection may be endangered but the gift of life remains. Thousand Oaks and Agoura are still in danger. Malibu is being evacuated,” he wrote.

The Bachelor Mansion

Bachelor executive producer Mike Fleiss took to Twitter and revealed that the set where filming for The Bachelor and The Bachelorette takes place was also in danger.

Lady Gaga

The singer shared a series of videos to her Instagram stories where she can be seen leaving her Malibu home. In the first video, someone can be heard saying: “Everything is going to be O.K.”

She then offered prayers too all those affected by the wildfires.

Melissa Etheridge

The music icon took to Twitter as well to update her fans on having to relocate to Santa Monica following the evacuation order.

“Well, well, as if life needed to get more interesting…we have a mandatory evacuation of our home due to the [Woolsey fire] . We have gone to a hotel in Santa Monica where we will stay until we can return. Send love and strength to our amazing California firefighters,” she wrote.

Rainn Wilson

The Office alum shared on social media that he and his family (and pets) were safe following the evacuation order.

“My House has been evacuated due to nearby fires in Thousand Oaks. (The pigs & dogs are fine, thank you) Please send your prayers to the people of Thousand Oaks and the victims of the shooting that are now having to evacuate their homes and neighborhoods. Then send them some cash,” he said.

Scott Derrickson

The Exorcism of Emily Rose director took to Twitter to announce his home had burned down as a result from the fire.

“We lost our home, but we are all safe and that’s the important thing. Gonna be offline for awhile.”

Cher

The singer shared her concerns about the fires proximity to her home, as well as sent a message for all others affected by the terrible fire.

Fire is not far away. I’m afraid

… Kinda numb. So Many homes lost mine is just one home.

I’d rather work on something

Firefighters and first responders continue to work on containing the flames in the area.