Starburst New Duos Candy Is the 2-in-1 Flavor Combo Dreams Are Made Of

Two is better than one, and Starburst is out to prove that with their newest treat, Starburst Duos.

Announced on Tuesday and following in the footsteps of 2017’s spicy Sweet Heat Starbursts, the new two-in-one candy combines two juicy flavors in a single chew to help even the most indecisive enjoy the juicy treat.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sold in two sizes, single packs and 14-ounce bags, Starburst Duos boast two unique flavors – Strawberry Watermelon, a starburst that is half strawberry and half watermelon, and Blue Raspberry Lemonade, which is half blue raspberry and half lemonade.

“We know consumers’ taste preferences are constantly evolving, and new flavor trends are shaping the industry,” Desi Okeke, Sr. Brand Manager, STARBURST, said in a press release. “We are always listening to our fans, and they love it when two flavors come together in confections.”

The candy, made available nationwide on Tuesday, is already causing a wave of excitement on social media.

According to one fan, the duos are a game-changer for those who have a difficult time deciding just which flavor they want.

“Starburst came out with a Battle Royale,” another person wrote.

Another person eagerly praised the beloved candy, writing, “Yea [Starburst] was smart to come [with a] duo pack on us.”

The treats were first teased back in November, with Delish having reported that the fruity new fusions would be hitting store shelves sometime in 2019 featuring two flavors in one burst. Starburst Duos were finally made available in stores nationwide on Tuesday, with single packs costing $0.99 and 14 oz. bags priced at $3.19.

Originally introduced in 1960 as Opal Fruits in the U.K. with the four original flavors of Strawberry, Lemon, Orange, and Lime, the candy made their way across the pond to the United States in 1976 under the name Starburst and have since grown to encompass and expanding list of flavors offerings, including Starburst Original, Starburst Red, Starburst Tropical, and Starburst Minis Sours among others.

In June of 2017, the candy brand introduced its latest endeavor in fruity chews: all-pink Starbursts. The idea was sparked by fan demand for the beloved strawberry chew.

“On social media we’re seeing people talk about pink Starburst more than any other flavor; there’s even a meme about being treated ‘like a Pink Starburst,’” Matt Montei, the senior director of confections at Starburst’s parent company, Wrigley, said at the time. “The Pink conversation and fanfare has continued to grow so we decided to act.”

The all-pink Starburst packages made their debut in April of 2017.