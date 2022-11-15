Popeyes Adds New Chicken Sandwich to Menu

It may be 2022, but the fast food chicken sandwich wars of 2019 are still going strong. More than three years after the long-standing battle began with the introduction of Popeyes' Chicken Sandwich, spurring a squabble between competing restaurants, the beloved fast food chain has done it again! Coming to Popeyes menus nationwide this November is the all-new mouth-watering Popeyes Blackened Chicken Sandwich.

Popeyes announced the sandwich early Tuesday morning, and this time, the chain made sure there was no secrecy surrounding the menu item as it dared fellow fast food chains to "try to copy us again." A take on the brand's iconic, hand-battered chicken sandwich, the new Popeyes Blackened Chicken Sandwich is packed with flavor, its creation beginning by marinating whole chicken breasts for 12 hours. The breading-free iteration is then cooked in bold Cajun and Creole seasoning and sandwiched between a toasted brioche bun. Just like Popeyes' original Chicken Sandwich, the new sandwich is available in two varieties – the house classic or spicy mayo, which features crunchy barrel-cured pickles.

"Our Chicken Sandwich changed the QSR industry back in 2019, and since then, we've continued to innovate within the category to give our guests what they want-even more Chicken Sandwich options," Popeyes President Sami Siddiqui said in a press release. "After the immense success of the Chicken Sandwich, we wanted to reinvent the category of traditional grilled chicken sandwiches with our all-new take on a non-breaded option, the Popeyes Blackened Chicken Sandwich. We're excited for guests to try this delicious new offering, and knowing our history with trendsetting, we have a feeling it may spark some copycat Blackened Chicken Sandwiches down the road."

Popeyes is renowned in the fast food world for its chicken sandwich. Introduced in 2019, the sandwich prompted long lines of guests out the doors hoping to place an order, and the sandwich quickly sold out. The sandwich proved so popular that Popeyes' competitors soon jumped on the chicken sandwich craze, with everyone from McDonald's to Burger King and even Taco Bell soon introducing their own variations of the chicken sandwich. In the years since, chicken sandwiches have remained a staple on fast food restaurants' menus nationwide, with Popeyes introducing various iterations of its chicken sandwich.

The new Popeyes Blackened Chicken Sandwich is now available at Popeyes locations nationwide. It remains to be seen if the chain's competitors take Popeyes up on the offer to "try to copy us again."