Starbucks Unveils 2019 Holiday Cups

Starbucks is giving customers an extra dose of holiday cheer. This week, the beloved coffee chain announced that their annual holiday-themed cups will officially return to stores throughout the U.S. and Canada beginning Thursday, Nov. 7, and this year there will be not one, but four new designs!

The new designs include Polka Dots, Merry Dance, Merry Stripes, and Candy Cane Stripe

The cups will launch alongside the return of beloved seasonal drink flavors Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, and Eggnog Latte.

According to Jen Quotson, vice president of Starbucks Creative, this year’s holiday designs were inspired were inspired by the desire to evoke moments of joy for Starbucks customers.

“We came up with this idea of wrapping the stores in holiday joy and wrapping the cups like a gift to our partners and customers,” Quotson said. “We wanted coming to Starbucks to be like uncovering a present.”

“We played with this idea of typography being art and the green dot of the Starbucks logo,” Quotson added. “We just thought that was a very sweet expression of the brand, but still felt very holiday.”

A take on the traditional Starbucks red cup, the Polka Dots design is dotted with green dots and features the famous Starbucks siren logo “playfully popping in here and there.” Meanwhile, the Merry Dance cup is described as a “lively paring of red and green letters jazz up a snowy white cup with a joyful holiday wish.” Appearing as though it is wrapped in vintage wrapping paper, the Merry Stripes cup is decorated with small white lettering. Staying true to its name, the Candy Cane Stripe cup boasts red and white stripes and is decorated with the Starbucks word falling “like snow.”

Doubling up on the holiday cheer, Starbucks will also be releasing their limited-edition reusable red cups, which will be handed out to customers free of charge who order a holiday beverage on Nov. 7 while supplies last. The cups can be brought back to the store after 2 p.m. through Jan. 7 to receive 50 cents off a grande holiday beverage.

The chain will also be launching festive food, including the Holiday Turkey & Stuffing Panini, Cranberry Bliss Bar, Sugar Plum Danish, Snowman Cookie, Gingerbread Loaf, Peppermint Brownie Cake Pop, and Snowman Cake Pop. The tasty treats can be paired with Starbucks holiday coffees like traditional Christmas Blend or Holiday Blend, among several others.