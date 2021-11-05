Starbucks Offering These Holiday Replacements After Removing Fan-Favorite Drink on Menu

Starbucks had to take one fan-favorite drink off its holiday drinks menu, but it is offering a new drink in its stead. The newest holiday drink coming to the coffee chain is the Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, which became available at most locations starting Thursday. The new drink was introduced after Starbucks confirmed the Eggnog Latte is sitting out of the 2021 holiday season. However, the sugar cookie-flavored drink and many other popular favorites will still be available.

The Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte is a non-dairy iced beverage featuring sugar cookie flavored syrup. The syrup meets the Starbucks Blonde Espresso, almond milk, and red and green cookie sprinkles to bring a new taste to the holidays. You can also order the drink hot, with steamed almond milk and a cap of foam with sprinkles. Erin Marinan, product development manager for Starbucks R&D, said the mix of almond flavor from the almond milk and the nutty taste in Blonde Espresso make for a “natural” pairing.

“We also wanted to harness the buttery and vanilla notes of the cookie, which you can pick up in the aroma from that first sip from the sugar cookie flavored syrup and sprinkles. It reminds me of making cookies with my mom and sisters growing up. It gives me all the nostalgic feels of the holiday,” Marinan said in a statement.

“At this time of year, I always think back to the fun I had baking cookies with my mom and sisters growing up. It’s such a warm memory,” Marinan continued. “Everyone seems to have a different recipe they like to make over the holidays, whether it’s to give as a gift to a group of friends or leave out for Santa. I love how this moment brings everyone together.”

This year, the Irish Cream Cold Brew drink is available earlier than ever before. The other holiday drinks available this season are the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, and Toasted White Chocolate Mocha. On Wednesday, Starbucks confirmed the Eggnog Latte will not be available this year. The drink had been a mainstay of the holiday season for Starbucks fans for over three decades, so this was a big disappointment for many. “Seasonal flavors come and go, but we’ll always have delicious new drinks for you to discover,” Starbucks told one disappointed fan on Twitter.