Starbucks Giving Away Free Holiday Reusable Red Cups

The season of giving is here, and Starbucks is showing its spirit with the return of its annual Red Cup Day. On Thursday, Nov. 18, the beloved coffee chain will be giving away free limited-edition reusable red cups to all customers who order a handcrafted holiday or fall beverage at participating U.S. stores. This year’s reusable cup is made with 50% recycled content, honoring the coffee chain’s 50th anniversary, and boasts a festive holiday red with playful swirls of shimmering ribbon dancing against a starry sky.

Scoring the free cup is simple. Customers simply need to order one of the fall or holiday drinks on the menu. While those fall beverages are beginning to be in short supply, the holiday lineup arrived on Nov. 4. The 2021 holiday drink menu includes the Peppermint Mocha, which is returning for its 19th holiday season, Caramel Brulee Latte, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, and the Irish Cream Cold Brew, as well as the new Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, the chain’s first non-dairy iced holiday coffee beverage. Not among the holiday drinks available to order this year is the Eggnog Latte, the original Starbucks holiday drink. Starbucks confirmed earlier this month the beloved beverage has been removed from the 2021 holiday lineup, with no word if it could return during the 2022 holiday season.

“As we build on our strong start to the holiday season, we’re delighted to bring back our reusable red cup giveaway for the fourth straight year,” Brady Brewer, chief marketing officer for Starbucks, said. “The reusable red cup has become a tradition for customers each holiday season and is a step towards reducing single-use cup waste as we work towards our planet-positive goals.”

Those unable to make it to Starbucks on Thursday aren’t completely out of luck, as the chain will be serving up its drinks throughout the holiday season in one of four new red cup designs – Wrapping Paper, Ribbon, Holiday Light, and Candy Cane – which carry the theme of “Carry the Merry.” This year’s designs were inspired by all the gifts of the season, with Suzie Reecer, Starbucks associate creative director, led the Starbucks Creative team for this year’s holiday campaign, previously sharing that this holiday, we wanted it to feel magical, we wanted it to be warm, and we wanted it to be inclusive.” The goal “was to really bring joy to every customer and every partner.”

The free Starbucks reusable red cup is available however you order, including mobile order and pickup, curbside pickup and through delivery on Uber Eats. Quantities are limited and only available while supplies last. The chain’s holiday drinks will be on the menu through the holiday season.