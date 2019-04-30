Starbucks Reveals New Pink Dragon Drink, and Twitter Can’t Deal

Starbucks is thinking pink for spring, and bringing back two beloved Frappuccinos.

Beginning on Tuesday, April 30, customers headed to the famed coffee chain will be able to order the new Dragon Drink, a refreshing combination of real fruit juice with mango and dragonfruit flavors that is not only described as “crave-able, Instagram-worthy,” but also set to be added to the permanent menu.

The chain is also re-introducing two fan-favorite drinks as part of its summer menu: the Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino and the Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino, Us Weekly reports.

Boasting “rich mocha sauce and Frappuccino chips” that are blended with coffee, milk and ice, and layered on top of whipped cream and chocolate cookie crumble, the Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino is also topped whipped cream and cookie crumbles.

The Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino features “buttery dark caramel sauce is blended with coffee, milk and ice, and layered on top of whipped cream and dark caramel sauce, then topped with another layer of dark caramel sauce, whipped cream, caramel drizzle and a crunchy caramel sugar topping.”

The two beverages will join the Dragon Drink on the permanent menu, and fans on Twitter are eager for the beverages.

“The dragon drink from Starbucks is my mf aesthetic,” one person wrote.

“And on my first day of adulting I tried a new Starbucks drink 10/10 would recommend the dragon drink,” another person praised the beverage.

“This Mango dragon fruit drink from Starbucks is so refreshing and energizing!” cheered a third.

The debut of the new fruity beverage comes less than a week after Starbucks announced the return of the S’mores Frappuccino for a limited time.

First landing on the coffee chain’s menu in 2015, the drink quickly became a fan-favorite and made an annual debut, though the chain failed to add the beverage to the menu in 2018, sparking outrage online that Starbucks took to heart.

“Inspired by the nostalgic summer experience of roasting s’mores over the crackling campfire, the Starbucks S’mores Frappuccino starts with marshmallow-infused whipped cream and milk chocolate sauce along with a creamy blend of coffee, milk and ice,” the chain describes the drink. “It’s finished off with more marshmallow whipped cream and a delicious graham cracker crumble.”

The S’mores Frappuccino, which made its way back to menus on April 30, is available at participating Starbucks stores in the U.S. and Canada or a limited time, while supplies last.