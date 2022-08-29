Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte Return Date — and Higher Price — Revealed

Starbucks' beloved Pumpkin Spice Latte will be available starting on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at most locations around the country, the company announced on Monday. This year, that also means the return of the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and the Apple Crisp Macchiato, which is now made with oatmilk. A few other autumnal menu items will be back starting this week as well.

Starbucks is entering its 19th fall season selling Pumpkin Spice Lattes – a drink that has become iconic for better or worse. It is available hot, iced or blended, and it consists of espresso and steamed milk with cinnamon, nutmeg and clove as well as Starbucks sauce which contains real pumpkin. The yearly return of this drink has become a cultural flashpoint and an economic staple for Starbucks, but according to a report by CNN Business customers may see a price tag they're not used to this time around.

🍂 Pumpkin Spice Latte

🍂 Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

🍂 Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato

Tomorrow, @Starbucks welcomes back all your fall favorites! Check out the full fall menu here https://t.co/T4AVIbV8aD — Starbucks News (@StarbucksNews) August 29, 2022

A grande-sized hot Pummkin Spice Latte will reportedly cost between $5.45 and $5.95 depending on which Starbucks location you visit and where you are in the country. This is about a 4 percent increase compared to the price in 2021. The simple explanation is inflation, which is also behind a more general price hike at Starbucks and at chain restaurants in general.

Some customers will pay regardless – at least once as a ritual acknowledgment of the changing seasons. Meanwhile, the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew may be a bigger money-maker for Starbucks since the company reportedly sells many more cold drinks than hot ones these days. This drink is made with Starbucks' beloved cold brew coffee along with vanilla syrup, pumpkin cream cold foam and a dusting of pumpkin spice on top. Again, that's a combination of cinnamon, nutmeg and clove for those that may want to experiment in their kitchens at home.

Finally, this will be the second year for the Apple Crisp Macchiato and the first year it is made with oatmilk. The concoction contains Starbucks blonde espresso with a spiced apple drizzle and apples, cinnamon and brown sugar flavors. It will only be available while supplies last, so there's no telling whether it will even make it to the official start of fall late next month.

Starbucks has other fall products coming soon including bakery items, new cups and mugs and ground coffee. Availability of all these products may vary by location.