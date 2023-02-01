'Star Wars: Jedi Survivor' Delayed

Cal Kestis' mission to protect the galaxy will have to wait for another day. Electronic Arts has officially delayed its new Star Wars Jedi: Survivor game, pushing back the upcoming Star Wars game's release date by more than a month from Friday, March 17 to Friday, April 28.



In a statement shared Tuesday via the EA Star Wars Twitter account, Stig Asmussen, the game director at Respawn Entertainment, announced the delay, noting that the Respawn Jedi team "has poured its collective heart and soul into Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" over the past three years. Asmussen went on to share that "the next chapter in the tale of Cal Kestis is content complete" and the team is "now focused entirely on the final stage: bug fixes to enhance performance, stability, polish, and most importantly, the player experience." He added that the game "is a direct response to the feedback from our community, delivering expansive destinations to explore, evolved combat and traversal, and of course, the continuation of Cal and BD's story," and "making this game has truly made us a better team, and we have pushed ourselves at every level to make this the Star Wars sequel our fans expect from Respawn and Lucasfilm Games." Asmussen went on to explain that the game would be delayed to hit a "quality bar."







"In order for the team to hit the Respawn quality bar, provide the team the time they need, and achieve the level of polish our fans deserve, we have added six crucial weeks to our release schedule – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will now launch globally on April 28th," the announcement continued. "Thanks to EA and Respawn for giving us the time to deliver the best experience for our players, and to all of you for your understanding."



In a separate statement, per IGN, Respawn Entertainment CEO and Group GM Vince Zampella said that Respawn is "dedicated to making games that feel good to play." Zampella added, "we're proud of the game this team has created and giving them the extra time ensures that on April 28th we're delivering another great Star Wars experience for our players."



First announced in May 2022, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a direct sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which came out in 2019. Described as "an epic new adventure," the game follows Cal Kestis as he fights to protect the galaxy from descending into darkness. The game will released on April 28 on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.