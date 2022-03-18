Spring Wellness Guide: 7 Items You Need This 2022 Season

Spring cleaning is not exclusively for your home. The season is also the perfect time to work on your own health. Whether you want to get physically healthy or improve your mental health, there are many products out there designed to help during the spring. Here are seven products you need this season.

Our list includes indoor plants, which can help reduce stress and bring some nature into your home while working remotely. There are also personalized vitamins that target your needs. We have also included two products that will help you get a better night’s sleep. Lumbar support is also essential, so we added a special belt to help. Anyone looking to add some positivity to their day will want to check out the affirmation cards we added as well. Scroll on for a look at these seven essentials.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Tough Stuff Collection of Indoor Plays From Bloomscape

Plants are known for helping reduce stress, and Bloomscape is here to deliver indoor and outdoor plants right to your home. One of the site’s most popular items is the Tough Stuff Collection for $69. This set includes three easily adaptable plans of the Sansevieria, ZZ Plant, and Hoya varieties. Since most of us are stuck inside for the majority of the day, keeping in touch with nature is a good way to bring a relaxing and stress-free vibe home. Plants can also help improve the air quality in our homes, according to NASA’s air purification study and their root systems are great at removing volatile organic compounds. More details at Bloomscape.

Vitamin D Care/Of

Staying healthy is different for everyone, so Care/Of created a quiz that helps them deliver personalized packs of vitamins right to your door. The questions center on health goals, exercising habits, and other questions about your lifestyle to decide which vitamins should work for you.You can also get the essential vitamins you need without taking the quiz by clicking here. One of the many vitamins you can get individually is Vitamin D, which supports calcium absorption and bone health.

Headspace App

The Headspace App was invented to provide you with the tools to help your mental health through meditation tools. It helps you relax your mind to feel less stressed and puts your mind at ease to help you sleep. The app is $12.99 per month or $69.99 per year. You can also get a seven-day or 14-day trial, depending on the plan you pick. More details at Headspace.

Saje Aroma Om Diffuser for Better Sleep

Getting a good night’s sleep is one of the essential parts of a healthy lifestyle. Saje offers diffusers like the award-winning Aroma Om retailing for $98 that should help you sleep with all-natural aromas. Inspired by the technology of a medical device called a nebulizer that is used to administer medications quickly and directly into the lungs, a diffuser is used to scent a space and provide benefits from different plants. Misting for up to three hours continuously, the sleek cement cover has an automatic shut-off and an optional, candle-like LED light feature, which can also be used as a night light! More details on the product at Saje.

Jazz Band Vibe Light Therapy From DNA Vibe

DNA Vibe offers wearable light therapy models meant to help reduce inflammation, stiffness, and pain. Meanwhile, they also improve recovery from injury, surgery, or just day-to-day activities. Although the patent is still pending, DNA Vibe’s technology is already used by athletes and some clinical therapists, according to the company. It was also featured on the Today Show during the Olympics. The Jazz Band Vibe, retailing for $349, has the most features among the three products DNA Vibe offers. The company says it can reduce pain, improve performance and accelerate recovery without needed drugs or invasive procedures. There is also an accompanying app to control it. More details about the Jazz Band Vibe.

Incredi-belt Lumbar Support

Since so many of us are sitting in front of computers all day, we all need some extra lumbar support. The new Incredi-belt from Cabeau, retailing for $29.99, is meant to help reduce lower back stress and muscle strain. You can wear it while sitting or standing wherever you are. It is also adjustable for anyone and built to be comfortable and not restrict breathing or movement. More details at Cabeau.

Affirmation Card Deck From Affirmicious

Affirmation cards can help improve your mindset. Affirmicious developed 100-card decks with words designed to help you feel better, based on your Zodiac sign — Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces. The company also orders calendars and day planners for each sign. You can see more details here.

Editor’s Pick: These cards are perfect for the season and help to steer the focus to more positive, natural traits that uplift your being. Not to mention, they are great at helping encourage that inner voice that tends to draw on negativity in times of anxiety as a form of centering your peace of mind. When repeating these positive statements on the daily grind, you will feel a lot better about yourself and accept the things you cannot change and feel deeper gratitude.