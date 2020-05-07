Spotify Is Down, and Music Fans Don’t Know What to Do

Considering that many around the country are quarantining at home and trying to figure out ways to pass the time, individuals are turning to streaming services and music apps in order to keep themselves occupied. But, if you were eager to listen to any of your favorite musicians today on Spotify, you may have been out of luck. Many users have reported that Spotify, a digital music service, is down. In light of this setback, music fans have taken to Twitter in order to lament the fact that they can't listen to any of their saved playlists (or maybe even a "Savage" remix or two) on Spotify.

According to Business Insider, Spotify may not be the only online service that is down. The publication reported that Spotify, TikTok, Tinder, Venmo and other services are down for some users. The outlet reported that these outages may have occurred due to a broken code from Facebook. They noted that a Facebook worker who works on Facebook's code repository recently took to Github to share that the issue has since been fixed. The user reportedly noted that it may take a "few minutes" for the change to go into effect. A spokesperson for Facebook did not respond to Business Insider's request to comment regarding the issue.

Even though it was related that the issue has been fixed, there are still plenty of those on Twitter who have voiced their frustrations over Spotify, in particular, being down. And they were not afraid to express exactly how they feel about not being able to listen to their music.