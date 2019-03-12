Spotify Premium Subscribers Now Get Hulu for Free

If you’re an entertainment buff, your monthly expenses just got a little smaller. Thanks to Spotify and Hulu, you can now pay one bill for the price of both.

Tuesday morning, Spotify and Hulu announced an exciting development in their growing partnership that allows Spotify Premium subscribers to get Hulu added on at no extra charge — meaning that Hulu is absolutely free if you pay for Spotify Premium, ComicBook.com reports.

The free Hulu subscription is the package that comes with ads, which seems like a fair trade-off for a free Hulu subscription. The only catch is that users have to take advantage of the deal within the next three months. There’s no expiration date once you take advantage of the offer, so the free Hulu will last as long as you’re paying for Spotify. However, Spotify says there’s a cap on how many offers are allowed, so the deal is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Once customers active that Hulu/Spotify Premium deal, the bill will cost just under $10 per month.

If you’re thinking of trying out the new Hulu and Spotify Premium deal just head to your account on Spotify in a web browser (not the Spotify app) and you’ll see the option to add Hulu to your subscription for no extra cost. Make sure to do it as soon as possible to ensure you get the deal before it runs out.

Hulu recently announced a slash in prices that dropped its ad-supported subscriptions down to just $5.99 per month, making it one of the cheapest streaming options on the market. According to a report by Ad Week, Hulu’s data shows that lowering the price on its basic plan can help accelerate subscriber growth dramatically.

But a few negatives come with that $5.99 plan — aside from commercials playing during most programs in the basic subscription, which the general streaming audience has become very averse to, the ad-free version still sits at $11.99 per month. Plus, Hulu raised its pricing on its higher-tiered packages. For example, Hulu with Live TV now costs $44.99 per month instead of $39.99, while Hulu with Live TV and No Ads is now $50.99 per month instead of $43.99.

Meanwhile, in January, Netflix announced a spike in prices — taking its basic plan from $7.99 to $8.99, its standard plan to $12.99 and its premium plan to $15.99.

However, none of Netflix’s streaming options include advertisements, meaning that binge-watching has become synonymous with the streaming service.