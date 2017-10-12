Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Names Instagram Model Alexis Ren as 2018 Rookie

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine has named Instagram model Alexis Ren as the 2018 rookie. The publication took to social media on Thursday to reveal the news along with a steamy video of Ren on the beach.

The 20-year-old bikini model, who is originally from Santa Monica, is set to appear in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue for her first time ever.

For her debut shoot with the publication, Ren posed on the beach in Aruba. She was pictured rocking a gold bikini in one look and in other she wore a flower pedal bikini bottom while going topless.

“Literally, the girl was born to be in a bikini,” editor MJ Day said, according to Daily Mail. “We love her. She’s a keeper. Her first shot was magical…she hasn’t taken a bad shot yet.”

In the behind-the-scenes footage from Ren’s photo shoot, she seemed quite giddy. Back in 2013, she told Do Not Die Wondering that along with walking for Victoria’s Secret, posing for SI is her “dream job.”

Ren has skyrocketed into social media fame in the past couple years amassing a following on Instagram of more than 10.8 million fans.

“I started Instagramming, like, my model life, per se, when I was 14,” she said. “I got into it as, like, this is an opportunity to be able to show yourself not just as a pretty face but as a personality, which I think models have never been able to have until now.”