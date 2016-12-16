Mel C Opens up About Developing an Eating Disorder During Her Time With the Spice Girls

(Photo: Twitter / @instacutecanada)

The Spice Girls were absolutely huge celebrities when they burst onto the scene years ago, but all that attention led group member Melanie Chisholm to question her body image, the singer shared in a brief tell-all with BBC Good Food, Entertainment Tonight reports.

“I joined the Spice Girls when I was 20 and it was an insane time. I developed an eating disorder,” Chisholm said. “I was in the spotlight, being photographed constantly, and I started to become self conscious of my body image.”

“I was in denial for a long time but I always wanted to get better,” she added. “I had talking therapies and holistic therapies, like acupuncture. Sport became really important to me too.”

Chisholm said that she now has a “healthy relationship with food.”

“We’re so much more aware of nutrition nowadays,” she explained. “When I was a teenager, I didn’t know the difference between a protein and a carb. We need to get back to realizing that we are what we eat.”

The singer also briefly spoke about a Spice Girls reunion, which she doesn’t seem to be too enthused about. The group last performed together during the 2012 London Olympics.

“We’re four individuals, we’ve gone on to have separate lives and careers and want different things,” she said of the group.