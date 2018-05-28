Spam, Other Canned Meat Products Recalled for Containing Shards of Metal

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is recalling more than 228,000 pounds of spam after metal pieces were found in the cans.

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is recalling more than 228,000 pounds of Hormel Spam and other canned meat products after customers complain of metal objects in the canned food, according to CNN. “Minor oral injuries” were initially reported, according to the agency, and “no additional reports of injury or illness” have been received.

The recall covers 12-ounce metal cans labeled “SPAM Classic” with a “Best By” date of February 2021. The cans carry the following production codes: F020881, F020882, F020883, F020884, F020885, F020886, F020887, F020888, and F020889.

The recall also affects 12-ounce metal cans of “Hormel Food Black-Label Luncheon Loaf,” which were distributed in Guam. The cans have a “Best By” February 2021 and carry the production codes F02098, and F02108.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said that the recalled cans should immediately be thrown away or returned to the store of purchase. While the FSIS did not say how the pieces of metal might have gotten into the products, they did state that the products were being recalled “out of an abundance of caution,” and that “the health and safety of consumers is our top concern.”

This is not the first time that something that does not belong was found in food.



In February, a mother in Rochdale, Greater Manchester discovered a live rat in a sealed package of plums that she had purchased from Aldi.

“I went into the kitchen in the middle of the night and I could hear a rummaging noise. I couldn’t see anything but I knew it was coming from the area where the fruit bowl is so I shouted for my husband. He came down and couldn’t see anything either and it was only when he was stood looking in the direction of the fruit bowl that he saw the rat’s eyes,” Salma Riaz said of the surprise. “The fact it was still alive is very worrying to me and confusing. I just couldn’t understand how it could still be alive trapped how it was.”

She and her husband later returned the plums, with the rat still in the package, to Aldi. Pest control visited the store following the incident, though they found no issues and no similar complaints had been made.

Aldi confirmed that the rat was removed from the store by pest control soon after the couple had brought the sealed package of plums back.