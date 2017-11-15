Southwest Pilot Arrested for Bringing Gun to the Airport

A Southwest Airlines pilot was arrested after attempting to bring a loaded gun onto his aircraft at St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

“St. Louis Lambert International Airport Police arrested a 51-year-old airline pilot Wednesday morning for unlawful use of a weapon after TSA officers discovered a loaded 9 mm pistol in his carry-on luggage,” an airport official said in a statement. They added that the pilot was not authorized to carry a firearm.

TMZ initially reported that eyewitnesses had seen two pilots taken into TSA custody, but a spokesperson for the airport confirmed that only one pilot, a First Officer, was involved in the incident. He was detained in the Terminal 2 checkpoint before he was able to board Southwest flight #1106 from St. Louis to Las Vegas.

Southwest Airlines said that they are aware of the situation and are “currently working alongside the appropriate authorities to gather more information.”

Charges are currently pending and the case will be handled through St. Louis County.