Southwest Airlines Pilot Raises Eyebrows After Using ‘Let’s Go, Brandon’ Saying Over Intercom

Let’s go, Brandon has become the newest slogan for those on the right looking to curse Joe Biden at any point they please. While the phrase got its start with the “f-k, Joe Biden” crowd at a NASCAR event, it has now grown to include other events, members of Congress and from the cockpit of your next Southwest Airlines flight.

The phrase, Let’s go, Brandon, is code for the vulgar jab at Biden’s presidency and stems from a TV reporter’s mishearing of the Biden jab at a NASCAR event as a cheer for driver Brandon Brown. This flub on-the-air saved the network from addressing the explicit crowd but also provided the perfect G-rated replacement they can use like it actually matters or makes a difference at all. Even members of Congress like well-known soup fan Ted Cruz and the staff for Sen. Mitch McConnell have all used it as like an inside joke that nobody is on the outside of at any point.

The Southwest flight is the latest incident to highlight the new phrase and inject divisive politics into all corners of American life. A pilot on a flight from Houston to Albuquerque signed off his greeting on the PA system and allegedly used the phrase as a shock cherry on top. “On Friday morning on a Southwest flight from Houston to Albuquerque, the pilot signed off his greeting over the public address system with the phrase, to audible gasps from some passengers,” the Associated Press writes.

Southwest addressed the allegations in a statement, denouncing the comments by the pilot. “The Southwest Team takes pride in providing a welcoming, comfortable, safe and respectful environment for the millions of customers who fly with us each year. Southwest does not condone employees sharing their personal political opinions while on the job serving our customers,” the statement reads. “Southwest is conducting an eternal investigation into the recently reported event and will address the situation directly with any employee involved while continuing to remind employees that public expression of personal opinions while on duty is unacceptable. Southwest does not tolerate any behavior that encourages divisiveness, as it does not reflect the Southwest Hospitality and inclusiveness for which we are known and strive to provide each day on every flight.”

Reports indicate that many on the flight were shocked by the decision of the pilot, though supporters of the GOP and the phrase are calling it “hilarious.” “Unless you are living in a cave, you know what it means,” GOP advertising professional Jim Innocenzi said. “But it’s done with a little bit of a class. And if you object and are taking it too seriously, go away.”