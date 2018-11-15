Sour Patch Kids Cereal Now Exists and It’s Coming to a Store Near You

If you’ve ever wanted to eat Sour Patch Kids for breakfast in a slightly more acceptable way than downing candy at 8 a.m., good news — Sour Patch Kids cereal is now a real thing.

Reports have been circulating regarding the sugary morning choice for a few weeks, and Post has now confirmed them, revealing that the sour-then-sweet cereal will be hitting shelves before the end of the year.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to a press release, Post shared that the cereal comes in “kid”-shaped pieces with “a sour coating and a sweet finish,” while Today reports that the treat promises to be “sour, then sweet” just like its candy counterpart.

The box indicates that like the Sour Patch Kids themselves, the cereal version will also come in a multitude of colors, and will also be shaped like tiny kids, just like the candy.

Thrillist got an early sample of the cereal, and reported that the offering “nailed the sour flavors.” While the colors echo those of Sour Patch Kids, the cereal doesn’t include orange or raspberry pieces, though it does deliver on the “sour then sweet” promise.

“They captured the essence of Sour Patch Kids into a cereal!” Thrillist writes. “This whole sour flavor is a clear innovation.”

The cereal will retail for $3.98 per box and will be available beginning Dec. 26 exclusively at Walmart stores.

Sour Patch Kids cereal was first spotted by Instagram account Candy Hunting back in October, with the account receiving an image of the box that they suspected was real.

“SOUR PATCH KIDS CEREAL!!!” they wrote. “While the authenticity isn’t 100% confirmed (I don’t know the original source, as the image was sent to me), I’m banking on this being legitimate. First, that doesn’t look like a fan mock-up with the cereal pieces. Second, Post has already released several other cereals in conjunction with Mondelez, so this is likely another collaborative cereal between them. Anyway, who’s ready for some sour cereal?!”

Fans had some mixed reactions when it came to the news, with some excited to try the new cereal.

can’t wait to get my hands on sour patch kids cereal. — Chrisj (@Hiiidefinition) November 8, 2018

Others weren’t quite as enthused.

Sour Patch Kids Cereal…??? pic.twitter.com/KfGAQKnjFy — Bob Marsdale (@BobMarsdale) November 15, 2018

Sour Patch Kids are just the latest candy to become a cereal, with Oreos, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, various types of cookies and more all having received the breakfast treatment over the years. To try them out for yourself, head to your nearest Walmart in late December for a sweet and sour breakfast of champions.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock