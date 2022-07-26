Two Bacon-Filled Foods Just Got Recalled

Even just the thought of bacon may spark some cravings, but consumers in one region are now being advised against eating two products with the mouthwatering treat. Health experts in the United Kingdom have warned consumers not to eat certain chicken and bacon Caesar wraps and chicken and bacon pasta bakes after they were recalled by the respective companies that produced them due to undeclared allergens.

The first of the two recalls were issued on July 21, with the UK's Food Standards Agency alerting consumers in a notice that Munch recalled Munch Chicken and Bacon Caesar wrap with all use by" dates up to and including "23 July 2022." The company issued the recall after it was found that the wraps contain fish, an ingredient that was not declared on the label, meaning the recalled product poses a potentially life-threatening risk to those with a fish allergy. In a statement, Munch said, "customer safety is of paramount importance to Munch and we take all issues regarding the production of our food extremely seriously...we apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your cooperation."

Just two days later, UK consumers were alerted to a second recall involving a product that includes bacon. On July 23, Asda recalled Asda Italian Inspired Chicken and Bacon Pasta Bake "because it contains mustard which is not mentioned on the label." The recalled Asda Italian Inspired Chicken and Bacon Pasta Bake was sold in 400-gram and 800-gram pack sizes with "use by dates" of "29 July 2022 and 30 July 2022," according to the Food Standards Agency.

Both bacon-filled products were recalled due to the presence of undeclared allergens, making them a health risk to consumers with allergies to those ingredients. Signs and symptoms of an allergic reaction can appear anywhere from a few minutes to a few hours after consumption of a product containing the ingredient. Symptoms can range from mild to severe including wheezing, vomiting, hives, and digestive problems. In rare cases, people can experience anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction that narrows the airways and can block breathing.

Due to the risk, the products pose to those with food allergies to the ingredients, consumers with allergies to the undeclared ingredients are advised not to consume the recalled products. The products should instead be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. The respective companies have also issued point-of-sale notices, which provide details about the recall, and have also contacted the relevant allergy support organizations, which will tell their members about the recall.