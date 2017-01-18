Sophia Bush Isn’t On A Strict Diet, But She Does Cut Out Two Major Food Groups

Sophia Bush is known for playing the cool girl, be it detective Lindsay Price on Chicago P.D. or — throwback! — Brooke Davis on One Tree Hill. And after 14 years walking red carpets, she’s pretty unfazed by celebrity sightings. But Redbook says there’s one instance where she loses all chill.

A photo posted by Sophia Bush (@sophiabush) on Dec 16, 2016 at 10:22pm PST

“I totally fanboy chefs,” she laughs. “As I’m sure you’ve noticed, if you’ve seen my social media, I’m like a crazy food person.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

She’s been known to ask to take a photo with chefs she admires, like Rick Bayless or Shuko’s Darry Liu. Don’t even get her started on her favorite TV show right now — Chef’s Table on Netflix.

“If you haven’t seen it, you have to watch it,” she says, eyes growing wide. “I had dinner at Alinea recently, and it was one of the most memorable things ever. [Chef Grant Achatz is featured in it] … and the way he sources local food and really considers his environment — I mean, my mind was absolutely blown. He’s shifting the paradigm.”

A photo posted by Sophia Bush (@sophiabush) on Jul 19, 2016 at 11:24pm PDT

Over the years, Bush’s full-on fangirling has turned into legit friendships with certain chefs, like The Chew‘s Michael Symon. The two recently spent an afternoon in New York “rescuing” people from sad desk lunches, surprising them with gourmet picnics in the park, as part of Lipton’s Bright Bites campaign. “I’ve been trying to prioritize health and wellness in my own life, so when I heard I could encourage others to do the same, I had to be a part of it,” she says.

>> Read more: 13 Celebrities Share Their Diet and Fitness Tips

Even though Bush may not work in a cubicle, she’s all too familiar with lunches that leave you wanting more — vegetables, that is.

“Sets are literally the worst place on the planet for willpower. There’s donuts everywhere. There’s candy everywhere. There’s Doritos everywhere,” she explains. “It’s really hard to eat healthy, and I think that’s part of the reason I’ve been trying to set aside time to cook more and prepare more food that I can bring with me.”

Bush had gotten used to eating whatever’s being served on set, which means every meal’s absolutely delicious — but it can also be a total gut-bomb. “It’s like a danger zone,” she laughs.

(Photo: Photo credit: Redbook)

She’s getting into the meal prep game. The actress has been getting into making big batches of meals she can portion out and carry to work. “All through the winter, because it’s so cold in Chicago [where I film Chicago P.D.], I make shepherd’s pie. It’s so good,” she says. “I’m a big fan of turkey stew too, and I’ll get a massive, double-height pot and then freeze half of it, and sort of preserve that through the week.”

>> Read more: Become Supermom Using Power Planning Sundays

She’s all about soup for lunch. “Once it’s below zero outside, I take soup to work like every day,” Bush says.

She’s been into bone broth way before it was cool. Bone broth has been lauded for its ability to bone broth — as well as a host of claims some experts have deemed dubious at best, according to Time — but for Bush, making it isn’t some health fad. It’s just what her family’s been doing for years.

“I make it out of the bones from the turkey in my turkey stew, often,” she says. “I think with this whole shift to wellness, everyone is sort of paying attention to more holistic foods that are full of vitamins.”

To see the two major food groups Sophia Bush cuts from her diet, click here!