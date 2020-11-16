Michelle Obama Calls out Trumps, Other US Leaders for Refusing to Begin Transition to Biden Administration

✖

Michelle Obama is calling out the Trumps and other U.S. leaders for refusing to begin the transition to a Joe Biden administration, following the president-elect's win. Obama took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and her husband Barack, who served as the 44th President of the United States for two terms. In the post's caption, she revealed that she has spent a lot of time "reflecting" on where she was this time in 2016.

"Hilary Clinton had just been dealt a tough loss by a far closer margin than the one we’ve seen this year," she wrote. "I was hurt and disappointed — but the votes had been counted and Donald Trump had won. The American people had spoken. And one of the great responsibilities of the presidency is to listen when they do." She went on to recall that, at this point, she and Barack "instructed our staffs to do what George and Laura Bush had done for us: run a respectful, seamless transition of power — one of the hallmarks of American democracy." To start the then-First Couple "invited the folks from the president-elect’s team" to visit the White House, where they provided them with "detailed memos" and offered "what we’d learned over the past eight years."

Obama went on to candidly reveal that "none of this was easy for me," as "Donald Trump had spread racist lies about my husband that had put my family in danger. That wasn’t something I was ready to forgive." She knew, "for the sake of our country," however, that she would have to "find the strength and maturity to put my anger aside." After welcoming "Melania Trump into the White House," Obama says she "talked with her" about all that she'd experienced over the years, and answered "every question she had" This included everything "from the heightened scrutiny that comes with being First Lady to what it’s like to raise kids in the White House."

Obama explained that she "knew in my heart it was the right thing to do" because she firmly believes that "democracy is so much bigger than anybody’s ego." She went on to say, "Our love of country requires us to respect the results of an election even when we don’t like them or wish it had gone differently." Obama next stated that "the presidency doesn’t belong to any one individual or any one party," and that to pretend that it does, to play along with these groundless conspiracy theories...is to put our country’s health and security in danger."

She also blasted those who would jeopardize democracy "for personal or political gain," and stated, "This isn’t a game." Finally, Obama stated that she wants "to urge all Americans...regardless of party, to honor the electoral process and do your part to encourage a smooth transition of power, just as sitting presidents have done throughout our history." She emphasized that this call to action "especially" applies to "our nation’s leaders."