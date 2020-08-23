'Sons of Anarchy' Star Ron Perlman Says Donald Trump Is 'P—ing' in the Faces of Americans, Has 'Hitler's Dream Family'

✖

This week, Sons of Anarchy star Ron Perlman went off on President Donald Trump during an interview with Dean Obeidallah on his Sirius XM radio show. Perlman is an outspoken critic of the president, and he pulled no punches in his latest speech. He said that there are misconceptions about the president's intelligence still present in American politics.

Perlman told Obeidallah that Trump is not engaged in "clever lawlessness," as even some of his critics seem to think at times. Instead, he put it bluntly by saying that Trump is "p—ing in our face" and bragging about it. Perlman even criticized Trump's wife and children, remarking that he has "Hitler's dream family." All of this was a part of Obeidallah's coverage of the DNC 2020.

Perlman has come down hard on Trump before, as one of his most outspoken celebrity critics on Twitter. The actor added his voice to many others this week in suggesting that the president gets the benefit of the doubt too often in public discourse. He believes the president's agenda is clear to see, and that his actions should be taken at face value.

That sentiment has become prominent in the last two weeks, especially when it comes to the U.S. Postal Service and the 2020 presidential election. While some pundits questioned whether Trump's recently installed Postmaster Generally was technically allowed to make drastic changes to the USPS just before an election full of mail-in ballots, others pointed to the president's own tweets. There, he left no question that he opposes mail-in voting, and will take any action available to him to stop it from happening.

"The more we learn about what’s happening at the [USPS], the clearer it is that this isn’t just the work of an unqualified and incompetent Trump megadonor, but a methodical act of sabotage by the Trump administration," tweeted Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Sunday.

The criticism is likely to continue, as Trump is expected to announce on Sunday that the FDA has issued emergency use authorization (EUA) for a controversial new COVID-19 treatment, despite the opposition of many scientists. A report by Politico notes that Trump has stated his hope of getting a treatment on the market before the election, in order to help his chances there. He will be live on C-SPAN, including several online streams, and most TV news networks beginning at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday night.