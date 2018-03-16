Sonic Finally Gives Fans the Slush Flavor They Never Knew They Wanted: Pickle Juice

Sonic is known for its occasionally unusual food offerings, and the fast-food chain may have one-upped itself with its latest drink flavor.

Food & Wine reports Sonic is planning to introduce pickle juice snow cone slushes this summer, an offering sure to polarize customers. The bright green drink is a sweet slushie flavored with savory pickle juice, a combination that apparently works well together.

“Sweet and tangy, the bright brine compensates for the over-savoriness you might have been worried about,” Food & Wine writes. “You won’t understand why, but you’ll keep going back for more sips, likely until it’s all gone.”

The chain added that along with the simple slush, customers can request a splash of the savory syrup in anything they like, whether that be in another drink or added to a food item. The Sonic rep who shared the news noted that the cost of the extra shot will vary from location to location.

Pickles have been inching their way up the food world’s it list for years, with pickle shots, pickle chips and pickle sports drinks, among other things, slowly making their way into mainstream culture.

The drinks, along with the rest of Sonic’s snow cone slushes, are scheduled to roll out at locations everywhere in June.

