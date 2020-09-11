Social Media Trolls Donald Trump With 'All Buildings Matter' Hashtag on 9/11 Anniversary

On the 19th anniversary of 9/11, the hashtag "All Buidings Matter" began trending on Twitter as social media users condemned President Donald Trump. The phrase trended on the social media platform Friday not only to bring attention back to Trump's controversial remarks that day, but also to his response to the Black Lives Matter movement and those instead proclaiming, "All Lives Matter."

As the nation watched the 9/11 attacks unfold in real time, Trump, then a real-estate developer, spoke with local TV station WWOR, boasting about having the tallest building in downtown Manhattan. Trump said, "40 Wall Street actually was the second-tallest building in downtown Manhattan, and it was actually, before the World Trade Center, was the tallest." He said that "when they built the World Trade Center, it became known as the second-tallest. And now it’s the tallest."

That interview has proven controversial for years, along with a number of other remarks the president made after the attacks, which claimed nearly 3,000 lives. On Friday, however, social media reflected on more than just those remarks, using the "All Buildings Matter" hashtag to also point out the flaws in "All Lives Matter" arguments and criticize the president's own comments regarding the Black Lives Matter movement, which he has called a "symbol of hate." Keep scrolling to see what social media is saying about "All Buildings Matter."