Social Media Trolls Donald Trump With 'All Buildings Matter' Hashtag on 9/11 Anniversary
On the 19th anniversary of 9/11, the hashtag "All Buidings Matter" began trending on Twitter as social media users condemned President Donald Trump. The phrase trended on the social media platform Friday not only to bring attention back to Trump's controversial remarks that day, but also to his response to the Black Lives Matter movement and those instead proclaiming, "All Lives Matter."
Talk about disrespect... #AllBuildingsMatter— jess 😬 (@jessmandu) September 11, 2020
As the nation watched the 9/11 attacks unfold in real time, Trump, then a real-estate developer, spoke with local TV station WWOR, boasting about having the tallest building in downtown Manhattan. Trump said, "40 Wall Street actually was the second-tallest building in downtown Manhattan, and it was actually, before the World Trade Center, was the tallest." He said that "when they built the World Trade Center, it became known as the second-tallest. And now it’s the tallest."
That interview has proven controversial for years, along with a number of other remarks the president made after the attacks, which claimed nearly 3,000 lives. On Friday, however, social media reflected on more than just those remarks, using the "All Buildings Matter" hashtag to also point out the flaws in "All Lives Matter" arguments and criticize the president's own comments regarding the Black Lives Matter movement, which he has called a "symbol of hate." Keep scrolling to see what social media is saying about "All Buildings Matter."
1. people trending #AllBuildingsMatter to prove a point.
2. target audience too oblivious to understand the point and rage-tweet.
3. ...which proves the point being made in the first place.
This is Inception-level layered irony that is equally effective and ineffective. 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/6wO3nBmQlk— chad rullman (@chadrullman) September 11, 2020
Maybe if the Twin Towers just followed the Planes orders, it wouldn’t be a problem 🤷#AllBuildingsMatter pic.twitter.com/GhY3wS0Ort— Flight’s Burner (@FlightReacts__) September 11, 2020
If you want to understand why #AllBuildingsMatter watch this
Maybe you’ll understand why we say #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/ojkPAy3tss— Cj Kemp (@CjKemp21) September 11, 2020
I’m a NYer who literally had to breathe in the smell from vaporized human bodies for days after 9/11.
And I find this #AllBuildingsMatter hashtag to be just...well, it feels pretty fucking valid. And the meltdowns about it are so devoid of self awareness it’s almost shocking.— Elon James White wears a Mask (@elonjames) September 11, 2020
The same people who be quick to yell All Lives Matter are fuming because #AllBuildingsMatter is trending... It doesnt feel good huh pic.twitter.com/8vyDkTnRPd— BLM✊🏾 (@qthomas95) September 11, 2020
@potus talking about what an amazing phone call it was to learn that the Trade center building went down and he now owned the tallest building in NYC #AmericasGreatestMistake #911Remembered https://t.co/8lR26cqt2i— MK (@mkahl66) September 11, 2020
All these bootlicking Republicans are so mad about the hashtag #AllBuildingsMatter but they aren't mad about what the Trump Administration did to the heroes of 9/11. PICK A FUCKING LANE. MORONS. pic.twitter.com/bDtvukElvX— Victoria 🌊 (@torriepannel3) September 11, 2020
All these ppl pissed about #AllBuildingsMatter trending on 9/11 better keep that EXACT SAME ENERGY when “aLl lIVeS mAtTeR” is brought up when discussing racial inequality🌚 pic.twitter.com/v4y2WBmur2— Will-👁-Am (@atb__william) September 11, 2020
#allbuildingsmatter “shouldn’t we get over this since it happened soooo long ago? We cannot change what someone else’s ancestors did.” pic.twitter.com/WND1L6J2kB— ✨The Milana✨ (@themilana_) September 11, 2020
Dudes never had empathy https://t.co/Xiz1WA6lgT— Devin (@ReallyDevin) September 11, 2020
same people that love tweeting all lives matter in response to black lives matter are PISSED that #AllBuildingsMatter is trending. that’s the point. pic.twitter.com/5rDRRZNgAG— Give Me Your Grit Money (@moonIightstarz) September 11, 2020
The #AllBuildingsMatter tag is really triggering the All Lives Matter people and it’s hilarious. pic.twitter.com/qVZ0aeaHdN— Paul Kelley 🏠 (@paulkelley) September 11, 2020
yall own president trump mindlessly ranting about his own building hence he started the #AllBuildingsMatter back on 2001 https://t.co/MKoJK5bcvg— Queens Minority Brotherhood Movement (@desperadoimages) September 11, 2020
#AllBuildingsMatter if you get upset about that but not "all lives matter", that proves how terrible "all lives matter" is to say to someone who says #BlackLivesMatter.— westingtyler (@EricAdamHovis) September 11, 2020