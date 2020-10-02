President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Test Positive for Coronavirus, Sending Social Media Into a Tizzy

Friday morning's news that President Donald Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus has sent social media into a frenzy. The news came after one of the president's most senior advisers, Hope Hicks, tested positive on Thursday after having flown with the president aboard Air Force One earlier on Wednesday. Hicks had also attended the first presidential debate on Tuesday.

Trump announced the news on Twitter at nearly 1 a.m. ET on Friday, revealing that both he and First Lady Melania Trump had contracted the virus, which he referred to as the coronavirus rather than his go-to controversial term the "China Virus." In his announcement, the president said that "we will get through this TOGETHER!" The first lady, meanwhile, added in her own statement that both she and the president "are feeling good."

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

According to a memo issued to reporters around 1 a.m. ET by the president's physician, Navy Cmdr. Dr. Sean Conley, the positive diagnosis came Thursday evening. CNN reports that in the memo, Conley wrote, "The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence." Conley added that "The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch." He said that he expected Trump "to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering."

News of the positive diagnosis, which comes on the heels of months of controversial remarks regarding the virus and criticism over his handling of the pandemic, immediately sparked a flurry of responses on social media. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.