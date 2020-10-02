President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Test Positive for Coronavirus, Sending Social Media Into a Tizzy
Friday morning's news that President Donald Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus has sent social media into a frenzy. The news came after one of the president's most senior advisers, Hope Hicks, tested positive on Thursday after having flown with the president aboard Air Force One earlier on Wednesday. Hicks had also attended the first presidential debate on Tuesday.
Trump announced the news on Twitter at nearly 1 a.m. ET on Friday, revealing that both he and First Lady Melania Trump had contracted the virus, which he referred to as the coronavirus rather than his go-to controversial term the "China Virus." In his announcement, the president said that "we will get through this TOGETHER!" The first lady, meanwhile, added in her own statement that both she and the president "are feeling good."
Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020
According to a memo issued to reporters around 1 a.m. ET by the president's physician, Navy Cmdr. Dr. Sean Conley, the positive diagnosis came Thursday evening. CNN reports that in the memo, Conley wrote, "The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence." Conley added that "The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch." He said that he expected Trump "to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering."
News of the positive diagnosis, which comes on the heels of months of controversial remarks regarding the virus and criticism over his handling of the pandemic, immediately sparked a flurry of responses on social media. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
How is that possible for you to have tested positive for the same hoax that killed 208,000 people, on the same day you said the hoax was rounding the corner? 🤔— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) October 2, 2020
prevnext
We both know that I am your political enemy. But we are also both human beings. And as one human being to another, I wish you a speedy recovery from COVID-19.— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) October 2, 2020
They knew yesterday and Trump still went to New Jersey for a fundraiser today.
Let that sink in.— LynnZ (@ZemanLynnZ) October 2, 2020
prevnext
The American people are praying for our POTUS and FLOTUS! Get better, we need you!— JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) October 2, 2020
So, I guess you thought you would be exempt from the Chinese Flu 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/F91c1GdmfZ pic.twitter.com/6QOI7Yn0sv— 🌿🌴🐢Տօմϲօղѵօ🐢🌴🌿 (@SouConVo_) October 2, 2020
prevnext
It is what it is.https://t.co/7HothZ8gzp
You know, less testing means less cases. Maybe you shouldn't have been tested so much.https://t.co/fXJRn2Sf4n
You KNEW how deadly this was on Feb 7th, but lied about it for WEEKS!https://t.co/sUAkvZsJ0P#GOPKnew #GOPBetrayedAmerica https://t.co/NzddbEVqDn— Steve Austin (@Kizarvexis) October 2, 2020
Maybe you’ll issue a FEDERAL MASK MANDATE Now.— The Resistor Sister ♥️🇺🇸🦅🙏🏻 (@the_resistor) October 2, 2020
prevnext
Don’t worry, there are many fine viruses in your body right now. Besides, it’s only a hoax. Now might be the time to experiment with your disinfectant & light theories. Hear ya go... pic.twitter.com/iqKCbrt2OX— Dennis D ✭ (@DenDPT) October 2, 2020
You caused this.
You and you alone.
You could have stopped it.
You could have saved so many lives.
And if you’re looking for sympathy now, you’re def not getting it from me.
So much for a hoax, hmm?— Jennifer Lavallee (@therealLAVALLEE) October 2, 2020
prevnext
The American people are with you both!— MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) October 2, 2020
Funny how it's only the "China Virus" until its in your own lungs, huh? https://t.co/TlN5DC0mBT— Max Burns (@themaxburns) October 2, 2020
prevnext
Dear @realDonaldTrump
Assuming it's true you have tested positive (after all you have lied over 20,000 times since becoming President and so have your wife and doctors) but assuming it is true WHY is it now COVID-19?
You have ALWAYS called it the China Virus?
What changed? https://t.co/PPwBzNaQuC— Don Winslow (@donwinslow) October 2, 2020
Praying for you both. 🙏 May you have a speedy recovery.— Beth Baumann (@eb454) October 2, 2020
prev
So the wise guy here mocking Joe Biden at Tuesday's debate for wearing a mask tests positive for #COVID19. Great. pic.twitter.com/nlxDbbmmo1— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) October 2, 2020