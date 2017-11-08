Social Media Reacts to Vice President Mike Pence Walking out After Players ‘Take a Knee’

Trending

Vice President Mike Pence left the Indianapolis Colts game Sunday afternoon following 15 players from the San Francisco 49ers deciding to “take a knee” during the national anthem in protest of racial inequality.

While Pence took to Twitter to share his reason for leaving the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, fans of the game had mixed emotions about his actions — some approved, some not so much.

“I left today’s Colts game because [POTUS] and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem,” Pence wrote in a series of tweets.

Some social media users called out his hypocrisy…

Others keep wanting to #MAGA….

Others accused him of “twisting” the narrative behind #TakeAKnee

A few stated how Pence didn’t understand the “Black Lives Matter” movement…

Some brought up his comments about “dining with women…”

Some just got plain mad at Pence stealing the limelight from Peyton Manning’s honor…

