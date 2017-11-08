Social Media Reacts to Vice President Mike Pence Walking out After Players ‘Take a Knee’

Vice President Mike Pence left the Indianapolis Colts game Sunday afternoon following 15 players from the San Francisco 49ers deciding to “take a knee” during the national anthem in protest of racial inequality.

While Pence took to Twitter to share his reason for leaving the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, fans of the game had mixed emotions about his actions — some approved, some not so much.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I left today’s Colts game because [POTUS] and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem,” Pence wrote in a series of tweets.

Some social media users called out his hypocrisy…

What happened to the Mike Pence at Hamilton, the one who said that respectful protest was what democracy looked like and sounded like? — Adam Wren (@adamwren) October 8, 2017

Mike Pence disrespects America every day he stands by this sexual predator, white supramicist, Russian puppet, unqualified joke of a POTUS. https://t.co/iU00tHAgjX — Adam Best (@adamcbest) October 8, 2017

Pence leaves NFL game in a huff knowing in advance players would kneel. Fake moral outrage from our VP hypocrite in chief. — Adam Feuerstein (@adamfeuerstein) October 8, 2017

Others keep wanting to #MAGA….

Here come the outraged liberals who demand their ability to protest but lose their sh*t when @VP @mike_pence walks out of a game. #MAGA ?? — The Politiks (@ThePolitiks) October 8, 2017

The move by Mike Pence today was a masterstroke. MSM on TV and Twitter are in meltdown mode because they know this is a home run. #MAGA — Deplorable Brent (@BHVT) October 8, 2017

Others accused him of “twisting” the narrative behind #TakeAKnee

Mike Pence is once again twisting the narrative. Let me make it clear, taking a knee during the national anthem is a protest against police brutality, it’s not disrespecting the flag or our troops. — Simar (@sahluwal) October 8, 2017

Mike pence protested a game today, that’s his right, the players have rights too. ASSHOLE #TakeAKnee — Cheryl Fox (@MyChristmasHams) October 8, 2017

Mike Pence weak a** was just scared he was going to lose his job dumb a** #TakeAKnee pic.twitter.com/ssQU65K5Oe — D.T. (@Darlene26811165) October 8, 2017

Good on ya #MikePence. You leave that game and head right to the communities that #TakeAKnee is happening for. No? Nah, I didn’t think so — Shawn Gibson? (@nobleloonlodge) October 8, 2017

A few stated how Pence didn’t understand the “Black Lives Matter” movement…

Mike Pence doesn’t understand the First Amendment, or understand #BLM, or freedom, or ANY DAMN THING. — Jules (@JW4Resistance) October 8, 2017

You’re not paying attention. Again, for Mr Pence in the back of the class, black Americans are dying in disproportionate numbers. #BLM — Erinn Barker (@Knitwit1986) September 26, 2017

Some brought up his comments about “dining with women…”

mike pence actually left that game because there was an unmarried woman four rows away and he broke out in a cold sweat — Dbacks Liker Reuben (@liesandperfidy) October 8, 2017

Mike Pence says he won’t have dinner with a woman alone because he obviously doesn’t see them as anything but an object for sex- so pardon if I don’t care what he finds disrespectful #NFL — Alt Fed Employee (@Alt_FedEmployee) October 8, 2017

OR maybe Mike Pence had a seat by a woman at the game & this was just his excuse to get out of it? Oh dear. Wouldn’t want to upset Mother! — Adam Best (@adamcbest) October 8, 2017

Some just got plain mad at Pence stealing the limelight from Peyton Manning’s honor…

Mike Pence literally hijacked the game where Peyton Manning was to be honored at halftime. Did this for his own political agenda. This is the guy you voted for Indiana. Congrats. — Brad Wells (@BradWellsNFL) October 8, 2017

Mike Pence goes to celebrate Peyton Manning’s day & walks out? It ain’t about him. Why announce this? Leave the politics in Washington dude https://t.co/GiAKJADAYx — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) October 8, 2017