Social Media Reacts to Donald Trump’s Family Posing With Santa Claus

Social media exploded with reactions over the weekend and on Monday after President Donald Trump‘s family shared a few photos of themselves celebrating the holidays. Donald Trump Jr.‘s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle shared a few snapshots of the two of them with Santa Claus at the Trump Christmas Party at Trump Tower in New York over the weekend, as well as a photo with Eric Trump and wife Lara Trump.

“Great shots!!! Merry Christmas,” one of Guilfoyle’s Instagram followers wrote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Damnnnnn dress. Face. All of it !!!!” wrote Fox Nation host Kacie McDonnell.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimberlyguilfoyle) on Dec 20, 2019 at 11:12am PST

“Merry Christmas to you & Donald Trump Jr,” someone else said.

“Santa looks a bit like…..’what the hell is happening!’” another joked.

“Great looking group,” someone else wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric F. Trump (@erictrump) on Dec 16, 2019 at 2:51pm PST

Eric Trump’s photos from the party showed him and Lara with Judge Jeanine Pirro on Santa’s chair while holding their children, 4-month-old Carolina and 2-year-old Eric Luke Trump.

“A terrific picture,” someone wrote in the comments.

“Hope you have a wonderful Christmas,” someone else said.

“Merry Christmas to you and your family,” another wrote.

A second photo from Eric Trump showed Eric Luke apparently throwing a tantrum and lying on the floor while his dad and sister posed with Santa. “Best Santa picture ever!” Eric Trump captioned the photo, adding the hashtag “#NapTime.”

“This is amazing!” someone said.

“Love it,” wrote Sean Spicer.

“Wow – love the kid on the ground,” someone else wrote with a laughing emoji.

Not all people were happy to see the first family celebrating the holidays, however. “I’m actually trying to enjoy Christmas this year please dont ruin it with this,” one Facebook user wrote on PopCulture’s post.

Others wondered about where President Trump and Melania Trump‘s 13-year-old son Barron was. “Where is Barron??? He is first son and should [be] in a family picture.”

“So where’s Barron? He’s not part of the family?” another said.

President Trump, Melania and Barron began their holiday on Friday at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

Ivanka Trump wished her social media followers a happy Hanukkah on Twitter over the weekend, and was blasted with impeachment insults in response.

“I’d say same to you, but your enabling of your #impeached father’s White supremacist, bigoted, racist and anti Semitic agendas is a shanda that at the very least warrants you to stop using your adopted Judaism as a political prop for your psychotic, pathological propagandist pop,” one critic tweeted.

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The vote followed an inquiry into his July phone call with the Ukrainian president, in which Trump asked a foreign country to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and Hunter Biden before he would release Congressionally approved military aide to Ukraine.