Social Media Names Their Favorite 2018 Kentucky Derby Outfits

The 144th Kentucky Derby takes place at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday. And with the event comes celebrities, famous athletes and horse racing fans in some of their brightest and most outlandish outfits.

Twitter users reacted to some of their favorite outfits as fans packed the stands hours before the race began.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller is known for being one of the best-dressed players in the league, brought his A-game with a bright red plaid suit.

Early favorite for outfit of the day goes to this guy 🐴💵#KentuckyDerby pic.twitter.com/TF7j4pwBlO — Matt Foster WNKY (@MattFosterWNKY) May 5, 2018

The Derby is known for people wearing large, flowery sun hats. And while those were out in spades (even though it was raining in Louisville), this mechanical hat of horses running around in the circle seemed to catch the most attention.

Figure skaters Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski were reunited on television to help with the NBC pre-race broadcast. Both clearly dressed for the occasion, with Weir wearing a special hat made out of three crowns, referencing the race being the start of the famous Triple Crown. The final two races include the Preakness at Pimlico Race Course in Balitmore, Maryland on May 19 and the Belmont Stakes in Elmont, New York on June 9.

Barber: “what do you want”

Him: “I’m going to the #KentuckyDerby“

Barber: “say no more, fam” pic.twitter.com/WB412gDUIJ — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 5, 2018

Happy #DerbyDay and Happy #CincodeMayo! May your biggest decision today be margaritas or mint juleps! pic.twitter.com/m3Fb6Q3xqt — Tanya Tucker (@tanya_tucker) May 5, 2018

Hours before the event, CBS Sports released the final odds and favorites for the race itself.

Justify leads the field with winning odds at at 3-1, followed in the top 10 by My Boy Jack (5-1), Audible (6-1), Mendelssohn (6-1), Bolt d’Oro (8-1), Good Magic (9-1), Magnum (13-1), Vino Rosso (15-1) and Hofburg (25-1) and Lone Sailor (26-1).

SportsLine’s Jody Demling, who has correctly predicted the last nine winners, said Vino Rosso at No. 8 has an excellent shot at pulling off an upset over Justify.

“Vino Rosso is a live horse because jockey John Velazquez picked this entry out of the Todd Pletcher barn,” Demling said. “He’s a smaller horse compared to the rest of the field, but he’s proven he has a ton of fight in him.”