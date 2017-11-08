Social Media Reacts to Photo Donald Trump Jr. Shared of His Father

With Donald Trump pushing forth the damaging rhetoric of fake news since the start of his presidency, social media users took delight in ridiculing his eldest son, Donald J. Trump Jr. on Saturday after he posted a rather odd image of his father.

Sharing a fake TIME magazine cover to Instagram, the post shows the president depicted as a superhero reminiscent of Superman standing defiantly with a long golden beard, a “T” instead of an “S” emblazoned across his chest and the U.S. flag waving behind him.

Considering no one has ever seen Trump with a beard in his active years in the limelight, nor working out at the gym like past presidents, social media was had a LOT of opinions.

Scroll through to see the bungled Photoshop image and the funniest reactions from the internet.

Social media was mainly shocked…

Donald Trump, Jr. tweets his heavily Photoshopped father looking like a Nordic God, an allusion that won’t be lost on his White Supremacists pic.twitter.com/Z7Q5YAPW6Q — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) October 21, 2017

This is the least fresh hell I’ve ever seen — Alicia Lutes (@alicialutes) October 21, 2017

Lol what is going on? — Zito (@_Zeets) October 21, 2017

Others thought the whole thing was just a turn-off…

Lumbersexual Donald dressed in cape? Oh, Trump Jr. u just ruined it for me. My twat goes wet for lumbersexual men but not ur father. Gross! pic.twitter.com/2L5Zsbmcvd — Patches Michelle (@PatchesMichelle) October 21, 2017

Alt-right porn is so weird. — David Jenkins (@scriptdave) October 21, 2017

Picture designed to cure men of premature ejaculation now causing erectile dysfunction ? — Bacardi Rose (@RoseBacardi) October 21, 2017

This made my vagina shrivel up and literally leave my body. — Jenna Mullins (@JBomb11) October 21, 2017

Some thought it was showing Trump Jr.’s hypocrisy…

Ironic that his father said the previous POTUS wasn’t a US citizen yet he likes a photoshop of his father cosplaying as an alien — George (@WishartG1981) October 21, 2017

Actually, Superman was created by a Canadian. He’s of Canadian ancestry. A socialist, if you will. 😉 — Gingin’ Ain’t Easy (@bealangi) October 21, 2017

Some were really confused about the beard…

Why does he have a beard Superman doesn’t have a beard — OhNoSheTwitnt (@OhNoSheTwitnt) October 21, 2017

He’s Trump but also Superman but also Santa and also kinda Jesus? He’s Trumpermantasus? — Jason, From Camp? (@longwall26) October 21, 2017

Trumps don’t have abs and Superman didn’t have a duck dynasty beard. So much wrong in that pic. — SleeplessInAZ ??? (@SacagaweaAZ) October 21, 2017

Some felt it was a tactic from Trump Jr. to please his father’s ego…

Delusion. A chronic desire to please a detached father figure, even. — Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) October 21, 2017

I’ve heard of an Oedipus and Electra complex but this is beyond Freud — Andrea Aguirre (@sumo_andy) October 21, 2017