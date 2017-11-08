Trending

Social Media Reacts to Photo Donald Trump Jr. Shared of His Father

With Donald Trump pushing forth the damaging rhetoric of fake news since the start of his […]

By

With Donald Trump pushing forth the damaging rhetoric of fake news since the start of his presidency, social media users took delight in ridiculing his eldest son, Donald J. Trump Jr. on Saturday after he posted a rather odd image of his father.

Sharing a fake TIME magazine cover to Instagram, the post shows the president depicted as a superhero reminiscent of Superman standing defiantly with a long golden beard, a “T” instead of an “S” emblazoned across his chest and the U.S. flag waving behind him.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Considering no one has ever seen Trump with a beard in his active years in the limelight, nor working out at the gym like past presidents, social media was had a LOT of opinions.

Scroll through to see the bungled Photoshop image and the funniest reactions from the internet.

Social media was mainly shocked…

Others thought the whole thing was just a turn-off…

Some thought it was showing Trump Jr.’s hypocrisy…

Some were really confused about the beard…

Some felt it was a tactic from Trump Jr. to please his father’s ego…

Tagged:
,

Related Posts