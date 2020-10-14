Social Media Calls for NBC Boycott After Network Announces Town Hall With Donald Trump

Following President Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis and issues over the debate's format, the second presidential debate between Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden was canceled. On Wednesday, it was announced that Trump would take part in a town hall event in Miami on Thursday night with NBC News, the same night on which Biden will take part in a town hall for ABC News. In response to this news, many have flocked to social media to call for a boycott of NBC News over its decision to hold a town hall with the president.

Trump's town hall will take place outdoors at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami. The Thursday event will be moderated by Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie, during which she will lead a conversation between the president and Florida voters. The event will adhere to strict safety guidelines, as Guthrie and Trump will be at least 12 feet apart from each other and the audience. Additionally, members of the audience must be socially distanced and are "required to wear face masks, answer a symptoms questionnaire and take a temperature check prior to entering the outdoor venue."

Upon hearing the news that NBC News will hold a town hall event with Trump on the same night as Biden's, many called for a boycott of the network. And it's safe to say that those users did not hold back their thoughts about this news.