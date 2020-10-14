Social Media Calls for NBC Boycott After Network Announces Town Hall With Donald Trump
Following President Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis and issues over the debate's format, the second presidential debate between Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden was canceled. On Wednesday, it was announced that Trump would take part in a town hall event in Miami on Thursday night with NBC News, the same night on which Biden will take part in a town hall for ABC News. In response to this news, many have flocked to social media to call for a boycott of NBC News over its decision to hold a town hall with the president.
Trump's town hall will take place outdoors at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami. The Thursday event will be moderated by Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie, during which she will lead a conversation between the president and Florida voters. The event will adhere to strict safety guidelines, as Guthrie and Trump will be at least 12 feet apart from each other and the audience. Additionally, members of the audience must be socially distanced and are "required to wear face masks, answer a symptoms questionnaire and take a temperature check prior to entering the outdoor venue."
Upon hearing the news that NBC News will hold a town hall event with Trump on the same night as Biden's, many called for a boycott of the network. And it's safe to say that those users did not hold back their thoughts about this news.
Rewarding?
I have lost all respect for NBC and Savannah Guthrie. They are rewarding Trump for his horrid behavior.— Cross Country Cub (@cub_bay) October 14, 2020
Many specifically took issue with the fact that NBC News is holding a town hall with the president because of his apparent recklessness regarding his own COVID-19 diagnosis and the health crisis as a whole. Trump has frequently downplayed the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic, even though over 200,000 Americans have died as a result of the illness so far.
Preparations
Savannah Guthrie preparing for Trump townhall.#boycottnbc pic.twitter.com/HL2bJKUld3— Really Bad Eggs (@BeingJelly) October 14, 2020
Not only are Americans incensed over the fact that they're holding this town hall with Trump at all, but they're not pleased that the event coincides with Biden's. As a result, viewers will be forced to choose which candidate's town hall event to watch on Thursday night.
Turning To ABC
Savannah Guthrie may ask “hard” questions but trump will NEVER answer them
Instead, she’ll give him a platform to continue the gaslighting
It’s embarrassing and a shame that NBC would stoop this low for ratings. No thanks. I’ll be watching @ABC
Bye, bye “concast”#BoycottNBC https://t.co/DyQKYGhLy1— Mel 🆘 the Enforcer (@Fah_Lo_Me) October 14, 2020
As previously mentioned, Trump's town hall will come on the same day as Biden's. The former vice president's town hall will take place in Philadelphia and will be moderated by ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos. It will involve the Good Morning America anchor moderating a conversation between Biden and Pennsylvania voters.
Not Pleased
NBC is actually doing a disservice to the people. 1. Offering counter-programming to his challenger’s previous scheduled townhall. 2.Legitimizing his refusal to debate. 3. Having Savannah Guthrie do the interview. 4. Using Dr Fauci to help legitimize his virus recovery. Bad.— blah2017 (@blah2017and2018) October 14, 2020
Clearly, there were many who were not thrilled to hear that NBC News is holding a town hall with Trump. As this user noted, there is a bevy of reasons why Americans are taking issue with this news.
Shameful
NBC, Savannah Guthrie and MSNBC should all be ashamed of themselves. If they'd scheduled it on a different night and/or kept it only to NBC, no one would object. But they're going for a ratings grab, at cost to the Republic, and they deserve to be ratioed and boycotted for this. https://t.co/B3sPY90Mfu— LaurenBaratzLogsted (@LaurenBaratzL) October 14, 2020
Many users would have understood if this event was held on another night. But, because it is being held on the same night as Biden's, which was announced a few days beforehand, it's raising more than a few eyebrows.
Harsh Words
I hope no one tunes in because they'll be watching Biden on ABC. As a long time NBC news watcher, I'm done. This decision is unprofessional and downright disgusting. Savannah Guthrie and the whole lot of them should be ashamed.— MoeBee (@MoeBee11) October 14, 2020
Twitter users did not hold back their feelings on NBC News' latest move. They even noted that they'll be tuning in to ABC News, and Biden's town hall, instead.
Won't Be Watching
Savannah Guthrie will get ruined over by Trump. NO thanks NBC. He will avoid question with BS and they won’t hold his feet to the fire. #BoycottTrumpTownHall https://t.co/AnnLoXkioK— Marie (@lawyer822) October 14, 2020
Numerous users have already weighed in to share whether they'll be watching NBC News' town hall with Trump. Based on the array of responses calling for a boycott of the network, it seems as though there will be many who turn in to watch ABC News on Thursday night in order to watch Biden.