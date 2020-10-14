Elizabeth Warren Slams Donald Trump as a 'Chicken' for Not Participating in Second Presidential Debate

✖

Senator Elizabeth Warren has publicly slammed Donald Trump, calling him a "chicken" for not participating in the second Presidential debate. During an interview on daytime talk show The Real, Warren mocked Trump, saying, "He knows that he just got spanked in that first debate." She added, "My first thought...." made a clucking noise, then said, "Total chicken."

he Trump campaign initially pulled out of the second debate following the presidents hospitalization for coronavirus. He was admitted to Walter Reed medical center on Oct. 2 and released to resume treatment at the White House on Oct. 5. The Commission on Presidential Debates later announced that "in order to protect the health and safety of all involved," the second debate would happen virtually. However, Trump completely rejected that idea.

Notably, both Biden and Trump's campaigns stated that the debate commission made the decision to do a virtual debate without first consulting them. Biden's team, however, stated that he was fully prepared to participate in the virtual debate, before Trump outright refused to do it. Bill Stepien, Trump's campaign manager, blasted the commission’s decision, claiming that it was rushing to Biden’s "defense by unilaterally canceling an in-person debate."

Stepien added, "President Trump will have posted multiple negative tests prior to the debate, so there is no need for this unilateral declaration. The safety of all involved can easily be achieved without canceling a chance for voters to see both candidates go head to head. We'll pass on this sad excuse to bail out Joe Biden and do a rally instead."

Since this debate was to be town hall-style format, Biden opted to do his own town hall, which will be televised by ABC and moderated by ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos. This event will take place in Philadelphia on Friday, the same night that the second debate was to be held. It was also recently announced that Trump will also participate in a town hall forum, which will air on NBC.

Today show host Hoda Kotb revealed the the plans, explaining, "The event is set to take place outdoors and in accordance with the guidelines set forth by health officials, also consistent with all government regulations." This event, which takes place opposed the Biden town hall, will be moderated by Savannah Guthrie, who will be positioned 12 feet away from Trump. All those who attend are required to wear masks.