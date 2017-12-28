Snoop Dogg Teams With Jack in the Box for New Munchie Meals

Jack in the Box is teaming up with Snoop Dogg to market a “Munchie Meal” specifically for recreational marijuana users in California.

The “Merry Munchie Meal” will take advantage of legalized recreational marijuana in the state. It will cost $4.20, and the box will feature the logo from Snoop’s Merry Jane brand.

Jack in the Box Chief Marketing Officer Iwona Alter told Fortune that the restaurant is “about welcoming all of our guests, no matter what they’re craving of why they’re craving it.”

“Launching the Merry Munchie Meal is the perfect way for both companies to celebrate legalization in our shared home state of California,” Merry Jane COO Scott Chung said in a statement. “MERRY JANE is the industry leader bridging mainstream brands and legal cannabis culture. Leveraging our Emmy-nominated content production, MERRY JANE has created a campaign with Jack in the Box that marries our brands’ voices.”

The box will include two tacos, five mini churros, three chicken strips, Halfsies (1/2 onion rings and 1/2 curly fries) and a drink. None of these products are exclusive to the box, so it’s all a marketing ploy.

The “Merry Munchie Meal” will first be available from Jan. 18 to Jan. 25 at three Jack in the Box restaurants in Long Beach, where Snoop was born. The announcement suggested that this was part of a “budding friendship” between Snoop’s brand and Jack in the Box, though.

As Fortune pointed out, this is the first time a brand is specifically marketing towards stoners. A September study found that McDonald’s was the go-to restaurant for stoners. Taco Bell came in second.

Photo credit: Merry Jane