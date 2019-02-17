‘SNL’: President Donald Trump Reacts to ‘Very Unfair’ Jokes From Don Cheadle Episode

Saturday Night Live mocked President Donald Trump’s press conference this weekend, and the commander-in-chief was not pleased.

President Trump took to Twitter early on Sunday morning to express his distaste for SNL and Alec Baldwin’s impression of him. This Saturday, the show’s cold open was a parody of the president’s on Friday, where he declared a national emergency to build his border wall. The president claimed that the show represented him unfairly and that most Americans approved of his leadership and his decisions.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Nothing funny about tired Saturday Night Live on Fake News NBC!” he tweeted. “Question is, how do the Networks get away with these total Republican hit jobs without retribution? Likewise for many other shows? Very unfair and should be looked into. This is the real Collusion!”

THE RIGGED AND CORRUPT MEDIA IS THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2019



“THE RIGGED AND CORRUPT MEDIA IS THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!” he concluded.

In another tweet, the president asserted that, no matter what the media may say, the number are on his side. He tweeted about his approval rating, though he did not cite his sources.

“52% Approval Rating, 93% in Republican Party (a record)! Pretty amazing considering that 93% (also) of my press is REALLY BAD. The ‘people’ are SMART!”

52% Approval Rating, 93% in Republican Party ( a record )! Pretty amazing considering that 93% (also) of my press is REALLY BAD. The “people” are SMART! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2019



It is unclear where the numbers in the president’s tweet came from. On Friday, the latest Gallup poll showed the president’s approval rating at 44%, which was a new high rebounding from his low approval during the government shutdown. Meanwhile, a Fox News poll last week showed that 56% of voters are opposed to the idea of a national emergency to fund the border wall, and only 38% are in favor of it.

Still, however they feel about his policies, many Americans agreed with the president about this week’s SNL cold open. The skit got lukewarm reviews from many fans, who feel that Baldwin’s impression has taken a turn for the worse recently. Many felt that this week’s cold open did not go far enough in mocking the press conference on Friday.

“Trump live in the Rose Garden was a million times more concerning than this parody. An Alec Baldwin parody of Trump doesn’t do justice to how utterly insane he is,” one fan noted on Twitter.

Trump live in the Rose Garden was a million times more concerning than this parody. An Alec Baldwin parody of Trump doesn’t do justice to how utterly insane he is. //t.co/NpSdKiwPmB — Executive-Time Bong Hits (@jerweber) February 17, 2019



Either way, political satire has been a huge success for SNL in the last two years, with ratings higher than they have been in over two decades. According to a report by The Wrap, this season has been SNL‘s most-watched in 24 years, and they have Baldwin’s impression — along with social media outreach — to thank.



Saturday Night Live airs every weekend at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.