Sleeping With Your Cellphone Could Cause Cancer, Health Officials Warn

The California Department of Health recently put out a warning to people that sleeping with your cell phone close to your body could increase your risk of cancer.

According to the CDH report, “phones put out radio frequency (RF) energy” and “some scientists and public health officials believe RF energy may affect human health.”

Scientists have yet to definitively prove a direct link between cell phone radiation and cancer, but there have been studies that showed evidence of possible link, as reported by The Daily Mail.

The CDH report added, “Although the science is still evolving, some laboratory experiments and human health studies have suggested the possibility that long-term, high use of cell phones may be linked to certain types of cancer and other health effects.”

Those “health effects” are as follows:

“Brain cancer and tumors of the acoustic nerve (needed for hearing and maintaining balance) and salivary glands.”

“Lower sperm counts and inactive or less mobile sperm.”

“Headaches and effects on learning and memory, hearing, behavior, and sleep.”

The agency also provided some helpful ways that people can reduce their risk to the RF energy waves.

They suggest using a “speakerphone or a headset instead” of holding you cell phone to your head when you talk. They also recommend sending “text messages instead of talking on the phone.”

Additionally, the CDH advised that “if you are streaming or if you are downloading or sending large files” you should “try to keep the phone away

from your head and body.”

Finally, they suggest that instead of carrying your phone “in a pocket, bra or belt holster,” people should use “a backpack, briefcase, or purse.”