Judge Esther Salas Was Assigned Jeffery Epstein Case Just Before Son and Husband Were Shot

Tragedy struck New Jersey District Court Judge Esther Salas on Sunday night. A gunman who was reportedly disguised as a delivery driver opened fire on Salas' home in North Brunswick, New Jersey, killing her 20-year-old son, Daniel Anderl, and injuring her husband, Mark Anderl. The suspect involved in this shooting has reportedly died by suicide. Following this tragic incident, Newsweek reported that Salas was recently assigned to a case that has ties back to Jeffrey Epstein.

The publication noted that on Wednesday, four days before the shooting occurred, Salas was assigned to a lawsuit brought by Deutsche Bank investors. The investors claim that the company made false and misleading statements about its anti-money laundering policies. Their lawsuit also claims that Deutsche Bank failed to monitor "high-risk" customers, including Epstein, properly. While Salas does have this connection to this case, it is unclear exactly what the motivation was behind this crime. New Brunswick Mayor Francis Womack told ABC News that Salas received threats "from time to time," but it is not believed that she received any recently. On Sunday night, a gunman opened fire on Salas' home, killing her son, who was shot through the heart. Salas' husband went through two surgeries after being shot by the gunman, per CNN. He is said to be in stable condition right now. Although, his law partner, David Oakley, said that he will have to have another operation on Tuesday.

Salas was nominated for her position by President Barack Obama and was later confirmed in 2011. She previously served as a U.S. Magistrate Judge in New Jersey. One of her most high-profile cases involved Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa and Joe Giudice, who were both sentenced to prison for financial fraud charges. The judge allowed the pair to serve their time consecutively so that one of them could be home with the four children that they share. In response to the crimes against Salas and her family, Teresa's attorney James Leonard Jr. told PEOPLE, "Teresa was very shaken by the news and was very emotional when she heard about it." They added that she is "praying very heavily" for the family.

New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez also released a statement about this tragedy. "I know Judge Salas and her husband well, and was proud to recommend her to President Obama for nomination to New Jersey's federal bench," Menendez's statement read. "My prayers are with Judge Salas and her family, and that those responsible for this horrendous act are swiftly apprehended and brought to justice."