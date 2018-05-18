Sheriff Reveals One in Custody, One Detained After Texas School Shooting

Two suspects are in custody following the shooting at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas Friday morning that left eight people dead, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

One is in custody, a second one detained. An injured police officer is being treated, the extent of his injuries are unknown. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 18, 2018

The sheriff tweeted Friday morning that one suspect is in custody while another is detained. Gonzalez also said that an injured police officer is being treated.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“One is in custody, a second one detained. An injured police officer is being treated, the extent of his injuries are unknown,” Gonzalez wrote.

At least eight people are dead following the shooting Friday morning. The school district issued a statement confirming multiple injuries but no fatalities this morning. Students are being transported to the nearby Alamo Gym, where they can reunite with their parents.

Law enforcement had previously confirmed that multiple students were killed in the shooting. Witnesses have said in unconfirmed reports that the shooter, who federal officials believe to be a student, fired what appeared to be a shotgun.

The school district issued multiple posts on Facebook addressing the shooting, with the latest update reporting confirmed injuries.

“This morning an incident occurred at the high school involving an active shooter,” the post read. “The situation is active, but has been contained. There have been confirmed injuries. Details will be released as we receive updated information. Law enforcement will continue to secure the building and initiate all emergency management protocols to release and move students to another location. All other campuses are operating under their regular schedules.”

Law enforcement responded to the situation around 8 a.m. Friday after receiving reports of shots fired.

Witnesses say the shooting took place in an art class on campus between 7:30 and 7:45 a.m. and that the shooter was using a shotgun.

Police have not confirmed witness reports that the shooter was using a shotgun.

Dr. Cris Richardson, assistant principal of Santa Fe High School, has since told reporters that there was an active shooting inside the school and that one person has been arrested, CNN reports.

“We have done an amazing job to get the students out of the building safely and to reunited them with parents as we are able to and that’s about all I can tell you right now,” Richardson said.

Santa Fe is a city of about 13,000 residents, located 30 miles southeast of Houston. Santa Fe High School has more than 1,400 students in grades 9-12.

Law enforcement responded to the same school in February when it was placed on lockdown after students and teachers said they heard “popping sounds.” Santa Fe police swept the campus but found no threat.