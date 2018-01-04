See the Wedding Dress That Would Make Any Bride Blush

While sheer illusion gowns are nothing new when it comes to red carpets, one place they aren’t always seen is on a bride walking down the aisle. Something even less common? Sheer bridal jumpsuits.

Spanish brand Pronovias has designed perhaps the most daring wedding outfit a bride could wear, with the label unveiling such a jumpsuit on Spanish actress and TV presenter Cristina Pedroche to celebrate the New Year.

Modeled by Pedroche on Instagram, the jumpsuit covers her whole body and consists of a mesh illusion bodysuit embellished with lace and crystals. The outfit leaves little to the imagination, and the brand shared that it took creative director Moreau Herve and his team over 244 hours to make.

Pedroche wore the trailblazing getup at a New Year’s Eve party, so while the jumpsuit wasn’t actually a wedding outfit, it could definitely be used as one, should a bride feel so inclined.

The actress shared a series of photos to commemorate the moment, posing with friends as she accessorized the jumpsuit with white heels, loose curls and, in one shot, a red satin overcoat.

Pronovias also designed the gown that TV presenter Maria Menounos wore for her televised New Year’s Eve wedding this year.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @pronovias