If Shannen Doherty can go to the gym the day after a chemo treatment, we can certainly squeeze it in our tight schedules.

The 45-year-old actress battling breast cancer shared an Instagram video of herself on the way to gym, writing in the caption, “I believe that just moving helps so much in the healing process.”

Check it out:

A video posted by ShannenDoherty (@theshando) on Oct 6, 2016 at 3:33pm PDT

Inspiring doesn’t even begin to cover it!

