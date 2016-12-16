Shania Twain Talks Diet Secrets at CMT Artists of the Year Event

A video posted by FOCUS on the 615 (@focus_on_the_615) on Oct 20, 2016 at 3:02am PDT

The CMT Artists of the Year event was held Wednesday night in Nashville, and Artist of a Lifetime recipient Shania Twain stunned on the red carpet in a figure-hugging black La Petite Robe di Chiara Boni jumpsuit.

While walking the carpet, the 51-year-old singer chatted with Entertainment Tonight about how she keeps her figure looking so amazing, revealing that controlling her diet is a big part of how she stays in shape.

“I just have to fight eating a lot of my favorite foods like french fries and any carbohydrates, which is a real drag,” Twain explained. “I have to just try to dominate my diet with more proteins. I love vegetables anyways, so that’s OK, but it’s just really hard keeping the carbs down, but that’s what I do! That’s my discipline — keeping the carbs down.”

Despite her carb restriction, the singer admitted that she does enjoy a good cheat day.

“My favorite junk food is dill pickle chips. It’s a Canadian thing!” she said. “I love a lot of cheat things but I try to balance it out and reward myself when I know I’ve done really well. Like, after tonight, I’m gonna pig out on something really bad!”

Twain added that she enjoys staying active.

“I play a lot of tennis. I love horses so I’m riding all the time,” she shared. “I like just staying active.”

The singer also spoke about receiving the Artist of a Lifetime honor, sharing that it was an unexpected surprise.

“It just surprised me,” Twain explained. “I didn’t expect something like this so early in my life. I guess if I could say it that way, I have lived a lot so much already in my life.”

“I’ve had such a long career already, but when I look at all the years left, and all there is still left to achieve, I guess I just thought, ‘Wow!’ ” she added. “I was overwhelmed I guess I could say. It was very emotional.”

CMT Artists of the Year airs Thursday on CMT.